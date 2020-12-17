As expected, White Township’s board of supervisors voted Wednesday night to approve a 2021 township budget that likely will top $4 million in spending but not include any changes in taxes or fees in the coming year.
As was previously discussed by the board, declines are seen in anticipated revenue from the earned income tax, $52 local services tax and liquid fuels money.
The budget was one of a number of matters discussed Wednesday night. Another was the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the township municipal building along Indian Springs Road will be closed, with any business to be conducted by appointment only.
Manager Milt Lady said the township recreation complex also will be closed for the duration of the latest mitigation measures, in effect at least through Jan. 4.
The board approved a renewal of the township’s agreement for Indiana Fire Association services, for which the regional volunteer fire department again will get $207,000.
Two of those matters awaited an executive session after what had been 20 minutes for a hearing on the township comprehensive plan and about an hour of public actions during the regular board meeting.
Subjects for discussion behind closed doors included personnel, litigation and real estate matters.
Afterward, Lady said, a motion was approved authorizing him to obtain an appraisal on a parcel of unnamed property. He said the size would be determined as per an engineering study.
The board also authorized Lady to sign a “Listing for Rent Contract” with Berkshire Hathaway for a house at 1710 High St. Three months ago, Lady said the township had made the owner of that house an offer, which he accepted.
The house was purchased for $135,000.
The board’s next scheduled meeting will be for reorganization on Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.