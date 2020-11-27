State legislative leaders and the Gov. Tom Wolf administration were on track for weekend meetings to move state money and avert a Dec. 1 shutdown of hundreds of unfunded highway and bridge projects across the state.
The transportation funding crisis, which grew as gasoline tax and driver and vehicle fee revenue lagged during the pandemic this year, came to a head as a request from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for authority to borrow $600 million was excluded from the budget enacted last week by the General Assembly and signed by Wolf.
Without that money, completion of 32 road projects in Indiana-based District 10 would be jeopardized and as many as 240,000 construction workers would be furloughed at the start of December statewide.
It came to light as some lawmakers drew attention to it last weekend and the Senate Transportation Committee called Penn-DOT officials in for a hearing Monday in Harrisburg. Online, Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny County, criticized Republican lawmakers for carving PennDOT’s request from a draft of the seven-month budget that finally was enacted.
“Now the question is what is Plan B to make sure that 240,000 people don’t lose their jobs on December 1st? Ask the Governor and the House & Senate Rs what their solution is,” Williams posted Saturday on Facebook.
On Monday, Republicans on the transportation panel grilled PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian over what they called PennDOT’s late notice that it needed so much money.
“You could have done this in October and given us time to deal with it,” Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, told Gramian. Ward suggested at the hearing that the pressure of furloughing thousands of tradesmen was intended “to put lawmakers over a barrel,” according to a published report in The Morning Call newspaper.
“And it is just no way to do business,” Ward said.
A list of unfinished highway projects, provided to the Gazette by Williams and circulated by the PennDOT press office in Harrisburg, include the widening of Oakland Avenue in White Township between Rustic Lodge Road and Route 422 among the projects threatened by the loss of money. The reconstruction of bridges on Route 422 in Armstrong Township and the final touches on the Philadelphia Street bridge replacement project in Indiana would be endangered, according to PennDOT.
Also within District 10 — where the front lawn of the engineering center in Indiana is torn up for the Oakland Avenue construction — are five projects in Armstrong County and six in Jefferson County. Among those are a bridge replacement project on Route 422 at Pony Farm, the reconstruction of an intersection at Kittanning Elementary School, a bridge project south of Rural Valley and the Indiana Hill Bridge replacement on Route 119 near Punxsutawney.
A PennDOT publicist in Harrisburg called the potential shutdown and furloughs “a dire situation” and said the transportation department had no ways to use its various funds to keep construction moving, short of being allowed to float a bond.
“With the certainty of borrowing being legally allowed, monies can be flexed in the short term to ensure cash flow knowing that when the bonds are secured the flexed dollars can be repaid within the fiscal year,” spokeswoman Alexis Campbell told the Gazette. “Note that interest rates are very low currently — lower than inflation, so borrowing makes much more sense than deferring work even disregarding the added cost of further deterioration of our assets.”
At the District 10 office in Indiana, Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs said the Dec. 1 fate of each project actually is uncertain.
The nearly finished Philadelphia Street culvert project could wait, while the widening of Oakland Avenue would be pushed forward, Gibbs said.
“It will depend completely on where they move the money,” she said. “We’re really in a holding pattern … until we see where that money is given out before we can designate which projects may be affected or moved into different funding streams, or how we can manipulate projects and budgets.
“The intention obviously is to move forward with anything that is currently underway,” Gibbs said. “Those types of projects … you can’t really just walk away, at this point, from some of those. Some may need to be altered slightly, but our goal and our hope is that everything can move forward with the same plans we’ve put into place already.”
Behind-the-scenes talks in Harrisburg led late Tuesday to the potential alignment of the Democratic governor and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature to move money to allow workers to stay on the job, said Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Earlier in the day, the stalemate appeared to have the potential for a monthlong shutdown of construction. The lawmakers’ earliest chance to rework the budget would come no sooner than the inauguration of 228 representatives and senators for the new session in January, said Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
“I think we are going to have to do something in beginning of legislative session,” Pittman said. “One way or the other, we’re going to have to address it at the beginning of the year. And in my opinion, it really speaks to a more systematic problem that we have. It’s extraordinarily expensive to maintain our road and bridge network in this commonwealth. To me we have to come up with better ways to use the limited dollars that we have.”
The $600 million shortfall now at hand, Pittman said, is a problem many predicted earlier in the year.
“We talked about it back in March. This pandemic and the consequences of it will have collateral damage for years to come, and this is an example,” he said. “So the apparent solution is either for us to allow PennDOT to borrow money and for us to pay interest on that money, or they suspend contracts and we end up paying (penalties) to the contractors and we have thousands of construction workers out of work.
“The real answer to this is to have an economy that is opened up and running and to have revenue coming in to pay the bills.”
Pittman tempered the distress over the talk of idling thousands of workers next week because a wintertime hiatus for outdoor construction is not uncommon and is often built into project schedules.
“It looks like we are going to work to ensure that there is no need to halt projects,” Struzzi said. “I believe we can do that with the current general fund budget and the treasurer’s office. That is my understanding — we’re going to work very hard to make sure nothing is halted or unfunded.”
A companion to the problem that needs to be addressed, said Struzzi — at one time a spokesman for the Department of Transportation — is to question PennDOT’s “failure to alert us of this issue until last week. Their timing was off, to say the least. For the General Assembly to pivot at the last minute on a request for a bond issue is very difficult. There’s a dilemma that needs to be addressed.”