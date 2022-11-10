The Indiana Lions Club will hold its final buffet turkey dinner fundraiser of the year on Saturday. The dinner will be held at the Lions Health Camp from 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. The menu will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, noodles, cranberry sauce, gravy, salad, dessert and beverage. The price for the buffet dinner is $12.
In support and recognition of our veterans and their service, the club is offering the meal at the half price of $6 to those veterans who present their military ID card. This is the clubs way of showing these men and women that their pledge to protect and defend our freedom is appreciated.