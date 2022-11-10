lions

Mariann McGee, Indiana Lions Club president, and Marine Corp Veteran Philip Chiodo recently announced a special offer to Veterans for the club’s final turkey dinner of the year. Chiodo was assigned to the Air Wing as a jet mechanic in Cherry Point, N.C., and served from 1954 to 58. He has been a Lion for 53 years.

The Indiana Lions Club will hold its final buffet turkey dinner fundraiser of the year on Saturday. The dinner will be held at the Lions Health Camp from 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. The menu will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, noodles, cranberry sauce, gravy, salad, dessert and beverage. The price for the buffet dinner is $12.

In support and recognition of our veterans and their service, the club is offering the meal at the half price of $6 to those veterans who present their military ID card. This is the clubs way of showing these men and women that their pledge to protect and defend our freedom is appreciated.