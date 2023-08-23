A Buffington Township man was fatally injured Tuesday when his 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle was struck by a Honda CR-V at the juncture of state Route 403 South and Shultz Road, less than two miles from his home.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Steven Paul McCloskey, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the 2:45 p.m. crash, after the front of the CR-V struck the left side of his motorcycle.
Overman said the CR-V was crossing Route 403 from Camerons Road onto Shultz Road when the crash occurred.
The identity of the CR-V driver was not immediately released.
The coroner said McCloskey was wearing a helmet.
The crash prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Vintondale and Brush Valley volunteer firefighters, as well as Citizens' Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Shortly thereafter, ICEMA dispatched Homer City Fire Department to stand by in the Brush Valley fire hall.
A report from state police was not immediately available.
Overman said the cause of death was pending an autopsy being conducted Wednesday, but determined the manner of death to be accidental.
Bowser-Ondriezek Funeral Home in Nanty-Glo, Cambria County, is handling arrangements.
