police car lights 1.jpg

A Buffington Township man was fatally injured Tuesday when his 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle was struck by a Honda CR-V at the juncture of state Route 403 South and Shultz Road, less than two miles from his home.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Steven Paul McCloskey, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the 2:45 p.m. crash, after the front of the CR-V struck the left side of his motorcycle.