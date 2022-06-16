BLACK LICK — Going on four and a half years since being soaked out of its original home, construction will begin in a matter of weeks on a new Burrell Township Library building at Main Street and Blaire Road.
From the times when the library’s very survival was in doubt, to the recent days when an astonishing number of kids registered for summer activities in a makeshift home in Burrell Township’s town hall, the fate of the library has completed a 180-degree turnaround.
In January 2018, the library shared its quarters with Burrell Township Sewer Authority in a modular home next to the township park. Overhead water pipes froze and burst on a frigid weekend, showered the offices, soaked the carpets and ruined the flooring. Beyond repair, the building was condemned.
The library had nothing but a passionate board and supportive panel of supervisors who teamed up in a search for every possible dime to revive the library.
In September 2019, the township supervisors moved the rows of spectator seating in the public meeting room and allowed the library to bring in shelves and unpack some of its collection from storage.
Now, with $579,000 of promised state grant money, a parcel of land donated by a township resident, and a $950,000 loan from InFirst Bank to get the building started, the township has awarded contracts for the project: CNC Construction, Penn Run, general contractor; Hinkle Plumbing & Heating, Johnstown, plumbing; Marc Services, Windber, heating and air conditioning; and Sheesley Electric, Indiana, electrical.
The contracts now total almost $1.2 million but will be reduced as the township takes on tasks such as parking lot paving that can be done in-house at lower costs, said supervisor Chairman Larry Henry.
The supervisors said Wednesday that contractors would ceremonially break ground July 8 on a new prefabricated structure that the library and municipal offices together would share. The current township building will be converted entirely into garage and maintenance space.
Despite the cramped quarters the library has occupied for more than two years, community interest in the library’s fundamental book borrowing service and other educational programs has remained high.
The 2022 Summer Quest program began a week ago with 60 children enrolled.
“That’s pretty incredible for us,” Library Director Jen Van Hannak told the supervisors. Registration is still open for the library’s planned movie nights, writing camp, science camp and computer camp programs.
“I hope I say this enough — especially with the contracts being signed recently — how much you three (supervisors) do, and all the challenges and meetings, has been incredible,” Van Hannak said. “You have done so much for this to happen. I hope I thank you enough — I know 5-year-old kids can’t, so I’m speaking for them. If you saw their faces and how much fun they had and how much they want to come back, I hope that’s thanks enough for you.”
“Finally. It’s been a long time coming,” Henry said. “The contractors have been given a June 30 notice to proceed.”
The start of construction won’t mean the end of fundraising to pay for the project.
Van Hannak reported the library would hold a “modified” cornhole tournament later this week at the firefighters’ convention in Black Lick, and host a painting party at 3 p.m. June 25 at Saylor Park as fundraising events. Painting event tickets are $30.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Approved a site plan for a proposed Starbucks coffee shop, a standalone structure to be built near the Walmart store in Resort Plaza along Route 22. A project engineer estimated that Starbucks would request a building permit within the next two months and possibly start construction by September.
• Reappointed Robert Palmer and Janeen Witmer to the Burrell Township Parks and Recreation board and named Wendy Thompson and Corey Ludwig to new terms on the panel, at the recommendation of the parks department.
• Reported that the annual spring cleanup program was completed in late May at a net cost to the township of $4,400. The township paid about $3,900 for disposal of 10 dumpsters full of rubbish and about $2,000 of overtime wages for township workers. But the township earned about $1,500 by selling recyclable metal to a scrap dealer, according to supervisor John Shields’ figures.
• Agreed to advertise for a roadside tractor-mower to replace a 1996 model that “is in very rough condition,” by Henry’s appraisal. He said the township would seek offers for a used mower of recent vintage with low hours of service.
• Reported that the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development may advertise for bids in July or August for the long-delayed extension of public water service to Falling Run and Campbells Mill roads, a project funded by Community Development Block Grant money and to be administered by Highridge Water Authority of Blairsville.