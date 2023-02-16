BURRELL TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

BLACK LICK — An animal-control ordinance that bans residents from keeping wild animals and subjects them to citations for letting their pets or farm animals run at large has been adopted by the Burrell Township board of supervisors.

Chairman Dan Shacreaw, Vice Chairman John Shields and newly-seated Supervisor Sam Hilty unanimously approved the new regulation that drew nary a peep of public response — until after it was enacted.