Burrell municipal center

CONSTRUCTION HAS advanced on the new home for the Burrell Township business office and the township library at the corner of Blaire Road and Main Street. Facing Blaire Road, the municipal offices will occupy the left side of the building, the library will be housed in the right side (next to Main Street) and a common public meeting room will be in the center of the structure.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

BLACK LICK — Expecting to hire a worker for the Burrell Township road crew on Wednesday evening, just in time for the spring cleanup and maintenance cycle, the township supervisors learned it may be another month before they can bring the work force up to full complement.

Brett Hebenthal, of Grafton, was chosen for the post by the supervisors during their monthly business meeting, but declined to accept the position when contacted about the appointment following the meeting.

