BLACK LICK — Expecting to hire a worker for the Burrell Township road crew on Wednesday evening, just in time for the spring cleanup and maintenance cycle, the township supervisors learned it may be another month before they can bring the work force up to full complement.
Brett Hebenthal, of Grafton, was chosen for the post by the supervisors during their monthly business meeting, but declined to accept the position when contacted about the appointment following the meeting.
Supervisor Chairman Dan Shacreaw didn’t say why Hebenthal turned down the offer.
The job will remain open until April 19 unless the supervisors call a special meeting in the interim.
The supervisors reported nine people applied for the job but Shacreaw reported three of the candidates lacked a commercial driver’s license and weren’t qualified for the job. Supervisor John Shields said the six who interviewed all were fit for the position.
The supervisor voted to keep the remaining applications on file to consider for any road crew opportunities “in case something doesn’t work out,” according to Shields. That happened sooner than they expected.
In other business, the supervisors appointed two residents to volunteer positions and learned of an impending improvement project in Pine Ridge County Park.
At the recommendation of Library Director Jen Van Hannak, the supervisors appointed Terri Sisitki, of Palmerton, to the library board of directors. They also named Lucy Walls, of Black Lick, to the recreation and parks board, as recommended by board member Robert Palmer.
In a progress report of the construction of the new municipal building and library on Main Street, the supervisors said a rain garden and other drainage control features will soon be built, the furnace has been delivered but has yet to be installed, the flooring needs to be finished, and the parking lot would be paved when area asphalt plants begin their production season.
The move-in date for the township offices has not been set.
John Emerson of Gibson-Thomas Engineers, of Latrobe, told the supervisors that his firm has designed a renovation of a maintenance building on behalf of Indiana County Parks & Trails.
“They’re going to tear a section of it off, add onto both ends, redo the inside with new lighting, and possibly hook up to sewage, and get better restrooms in there,” Emerson said.
The supervisors assured Emerson that a drawing signed by an engineer would be accepted rather than a comprehensive architectural design for the project.
Emerson didn’t mention a timeline for the project in Pine Ridge Park.
The supervisors announced that Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company would hold its next fundraising hoagie sale on the morning of April 1; the office would be closed Good Friday, April 7; and the annual spring cleanup program is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20.