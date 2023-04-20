BLACK LICK — Looking for new ways to improve local parks, start new programs and — most importantly — open new doors for fundraising, the Burrell Township supervisors and the recreation board have created an independent nonprofit friends group to take up those missions.
The supervisors Wednesday established the Friends of Burrell Township Parks & Recreation Foundation. As an autonomous and tax-exempt corporation, the foundation’s 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code enables it to go places that the supervisors and the rec board have not been allowed: into the realm of conducting small games of chance and soliciting tax-deductible gifts to achieve its mission.
Already, supporters of the township’s three parks said they have plans.
A co-ed softball tournament is set for June 10 at Saylor Park. A 3-on-3 volleyball tournament is in the works. So are a touch-and-play day, a car cruise, visits from food trucks and a fall craft show.
But until the foundation gets a small games of chance permit from the county and starts to raise money, “our hands are tied,” said Rec Board Vice President Robert Thompson. “We can’t even hold a 50/50.”
With money donated by the Blairsville Eagles lodge, Thompson said the rec board recently completed installation of nine new picnic tables at Saylor, Burrell and Josephine parks. As time, weather and money allow, the rec program plans to repaint playground equipment, repair benches, seal the new picnic tables, reseal the basketball courts and install a handicapped-accessible merry-go-round at Saylor Park.
The supervisors adopted a resolution and approved a three-way agreement to formally start the Friends of Burrell Township Parks & Recreation Foundation. The new organization’s first steps will be to install a slate of officers independent of the two township boards, although Thompson said a few local leaders may serve on the foundation board. (The resolution and the full text of the agreement are attached to the online version of this article on The Indiana Gazette Online at www.indianagazette.com.)
In other business Wednesday:
• Supervisor Chairman Dan Shacreaw reported that the township has agreed to take part in a newly formed “emergency authority exploration committee” formed at the behest of the Indiana County board of commissioners, with the task of searching for ways to assure the survival of emergency medical service in the county.
The county effort is running parallel to a vigorous fundraising campaign by Citizens’ Ambulance Service, the main EMS provider in the county, to help close a $1.5 million budget gap this year.
“I suggested (at a recent meeting of municipal leaders) that we regionalize,” Shacreaw said. “It would maybe be us, Blairsville Borough, Center Township, Blacklick Township, everybody that borders us, to form an authority to explore this. Their recommendation was to bid out EMS.”
Burrell Township has been reluctant to answer Citizens’ requests for donations from municipal funds over the last six years because, Shacreaw said, the ambulance company wouldn’t open its books for review.
Shacreaw said the ambulance company in 2018 requested a donation equal to half the township’s annual budget.
“We asked to see audits, what their people make. And it’s not so much Citizens’ Ambulance Service, it’s Ambulance Service Management Company, ASCM, who came to us … and when they could not answer our questions in 2018, they left,” Shacreaw said. “Now they might be done by the end of the year and we (municipalities) would be responsible for EMS services.”
Shacreaw underscored his recognition and appreciation for Citizens’ and its paramedics and EMTs — “top notch,” he called them.
“We agreed to move on with the talks to form the emergency authority … but until we see numbers from ASCM, I’m not making a commitment for anything,” Shacreaw said. “We cannot give them taxpayer money if they’re not willing to show us their numbers.”
The county asked municipal leaders to send their responses to the commissioners’ office by Friday.
• The board reported Ryan Stiffey was hired as a road crew employee during a special meeting March 20, bringing the township staff to full complement.
The township had been short-staffed since the start of the year when Larry Henry resigned his positions as an elected supervisor and a full-time roadmaster. Shacreaw and Supervisor John Shields in February named Sam Hilty to fill the administrative supervisor position until the next election, and on March 15 hired Brett Hebenthal as a laborer. Hebenthal, however, declined the job offer.
• Shacreaw said the library and municipal offices may move into their new shared home on Main Street at Blaire Road in late May.
“Everything is in. They’re running some cables. The storm water (management) project needs to be put in, and the parking lot needs to be paved,” Shacreaw said. “Once it’s paved, we’ll be ready to move in.”
• The supervisors authorized Township Secretary Mandy Hoover to forward the tax collector’s list of unpaid 2022 tax bills to Berkheimer Associates for collection efforts.
• The supervisors reminded township residents of the annual spring clean-up program. Residents may dispose of one load of rubbish in a roll-off dumpster at the township office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 19 and 20. Electronics and hazardous materials won’t be accepted; fees will be charged for disposal of vehicle tires.