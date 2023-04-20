Saylor Park

The Burrell Township-owned Saylor Park between Black Lick and Josephine.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

BLACK LICK — Looking for new ways to improve local parks, start new programs and — most importantly — open new doors for fundraising, the Burrell Township supervisors and the recreation board have created an independent nonprofit friends group to take up those missions.

The supervisors Wednesday established the Friends of Burrell Township Parks & Recreation Foundation. As an autonomous and tax-exempt corporation, the foundation’s 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code enables it to go places that the supervisors and the rec board have not been allowed: into the realm of conducting small games of chance and soliciting tax-deductible gifts to achieve its mission.

Download PDF friends of burrell township rec parks foundation.pdf