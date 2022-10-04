Burrell Township Library SuperBingo will return Sunday at the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 151 Main St. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and will also be available at the door.
Regular games 50 points, specials 100 points, Must Go, Jackpot 500 points 50+ people. All regular, specials and jackpots are included. Twelve cards are $35. Extra packages are $15. Extra jackpots are 3/$2. The kitchen will be open and it is a smoke-free building. Two breaks will be offered.
All proceeds will benefit the Burrell Township Library, which is located at 321 Park Drive in the conference room of the Burrell Township building. The current collection at the library includes hundreds of new book titles, as well as DVDs and audiobooks. Programs include Craftastic on Mondays at 11 a.m. and Story Hour on Saturdays at 1 p.m. Information is also on their website and social media.
Hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m., Thursdays 1 to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please visit burrelltown shiplibrary.org for more information or call (724) 248-7122.