Burrell Township Library SuperBingo will return Sunday at the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 151 Main St. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and will also be available at the door.

Regular games 50 points, specials 100 points, Must Go, Jackpot 500 points 50+ people. All regular, specials and jackpots are included. Twelve cards are $35. Extra packages are $15. Extra jackpots are 3/$2. The kitchen will be open and it is a smoke-free building. Two breaks will be offered.

