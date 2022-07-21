BLACK LICK — Citizens’ complaints prompted a pumped-up version of a noise ordinance that’s set to be enacted in Burrell Township, the supervisors said Wednesday.
The township’s new rule “providing for the greater control and more effective regulation of excessive sound and the sources of excessive sound” will be posted for public review for the next month. A 30-day comment period would allow the supervisors to vote it into law soon after the board’s regular monthly business meeting on Aug. 17.
The seven-page ordinance toughens the existing 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. prohibition on noise of any kind to allow all-day enforcement against what the rule defines as noise disturbance. That means any sound that endangers or injures the safety or health of humans or animals, that annoys or disturbs a reasonable person of normal sensitivities, that endangers or injures a personal or real property, or that is audible on a public street for a distance of 50 feet from the place or origin of such sound or noise.
Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said recent complaints about the noise of a demolition-derby car being readied for competition couldn’t be addressed during daylight hours.
“Some people in town were sick of hearing demo cars, so when they came and approached us, we could do nothing about the noise,” Shacreaw said. When he tried to reason with the demo car owner, Shacreaw said, the situation worsened.
“I had to deal with a kid three times in two days … screaming at the top of his lungs, disturbing the whole neighborhood.”
“You could hear him 10 to 12 houses away,” Supervisor John Shields said.
In the new proposal, yelling or shouting is a specified prohibited act. “Engaging in loud or raucous yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing” at any time or place in such a manner as to create a noise disturbance would be a violation.
Henry said the line between ordinary sound and a disturbance would be better defined.
A dog that barks once in a while doesn’t create a noise disturbance, but one that barks incessantly for 10 minutes or more would earn its owner a citation, under the new ordinance.
Specific terms are set for construction tools or equipment, domestic power tools, loading and unloading, animals, powered model vehicles, street sales, and vehicle repairs and testing.
Exceptions are provided for amplified announcements, permitted blasting, concerts and church carnivals, emergency work, warning devices and sounds made under special permission.
If the ordinance is enacted, fines for violations would range from $25 to $1,000. Nonpayment could be punishable by up to 30 days in jail.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Announced that Indiana County has submitted another revised building plan for the construction of a walking/biking bridge over Route 22 between Corporate Campus industrial park and the Route 119 interchange park-and-ride lot.
The plan has been submitted to consulting engineer James Garvin for study.
For almost a decade, Indiana County officials have envisioned the bridge as a component of the regional rails-trails network and a connector between trails on the north and south sides of the busy four-lane divided highway. Once constructed, Indiana County Parks & Trails would take responsibility for its upkeep and especially its annual inspections and maintenance.
The board of supervisors has stood opposed to the plan since 2014. They’ve called it an unjust use of public funds, complained that it would be a distraction to drivers on the highway, and protested that no rail-trails actually extend to the area that the bridge would serve.
The township’s protest against the bridge began with letters written in opposition to the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development applications for grants to pay for the bridge, estimated over the years to cost in the neighborhood of $3 million.
The opposition extended to the denial of past permit applications upon strict review and discovery of flaws in past site plans. In May 2019, the township’s engineer said the bridge over Route 22 had not been approved by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and that no paths for pedestrians to reach either end of the bridge had been approved by the township.
A first revision of the plan was rejected in October 2019 after Garvin wrote a three-page memo describing deficiencies including indications that work would be done outside a defined “area of disturbance” on the project site and the incorrect description of the highway as “Route 422.”
The township has 30 days to decide whether to approve the plan.
“This has been going on for years… we’re to the point now that there’s nothing much to fight about,” Chairman Larry Henry said. “As long as they meet a couple of little things they were deficient on, we’ll have to approve it.”
• Agreed to pay $138,000 to U.S. Municipal, of Huntingdon, for a used John Deere model 6105M tractor with a 17-foot Mow Master boom attachment for cutting brush along township roads.
U.S. Municipal was the lone bidder for the sale.
The supervisors voted to pay $50,000 from the capital reserve fund and borrow $88,000 from InFirst Bank at 3.6 percent interest for five years to acquire the tractor/mower.
“We wanted a John Deere … and it had to have less than 1,200 hours of service, which is pretty good condition,” Henry said. “I looked at it, and the boom mower actually is brand new. They put it on a 2005 tractor.”
Henry said new mower/tractors are priced at more than $170,000 and dealers have a two-year backlog of orders.
• Reported that the construction of a new custom-designed “stick-built” building to house Burrell Township Library and the township municipal offices on Main Street at Blaire Road could be completed as early as February. Township officials, local residents and area dignitaries including former Pa. Sen. Don White, who was responsible for securing at least $500,000 of grant funds for the project, symbolically broke ground for the building on July 8.