BLACK LICK — Seeing the lasting economic duress caused by the coronavirus pandemic on local residents, the Burrell Township board of supervisors has rolled back the penalty for late payment of township real estate tax bills.
The supervisors adopted a resolution Wednesday reducing the late payment charge from 10 percent to zero of the overdue balance.
Like other municipalities and the county board of commissioners, which also has waived the property tax late fees, the grace period runs only to the end of the year.
In other business, the supervisors approved a land development plan for a Dollar General discount retail store on Old Indiana Road at Route 119 in Josephine, at the recommendation of the township engineer, James Garvin.
The board also awarded contracts for the summer paving and “tar-and-chip” surface improvement projects on area roads.
Derry Construction Co. of Latrobe submitted the low bid for paving at $157,969.95. The project list this year includes Corporate Campus Drive, Club Lane, Blaire Road, Devinney Hollow Road, Catalpa Street, Chestnut Street, Elm Street, Estella Street, Maple Street, DuBois Street, Manor Way and Claire Street.
Suit-Kote Corp. of Bentleyville, Washington County, had the low bid on the chipping work at $46,396.78. The supervisors said surface work would be done on Heybert Drive, Penn Drive and Old Indiana Road.
The supervisors have scheduled a public hearing for 1 p.m. March 24 to approve necessary financial papers and affirm the tax-exempt status of Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company for the purchase of a new firetruck.
The fire company has on order a rescue pumper truck at a cost of $542,000 from Sutphen Co. of Amlin, Ohio. After using local money, the department plans to borrow $310,000 at 3.5 percent from S&T Bank to complete the purchase.
The fire company plans a fundraising hoagie sale at the fire station April 3.
And the township will host a spring cleanup project from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23 and 24 at the township building.