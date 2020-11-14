BLACK LICK — The second time was the charm for Burrell Township leaders in their quest for state aid to put the township library and municipal offices under a new roof.
Local leaders on Friday predicted a winter season of drawing the final blueprints, an early 2021 call for contractors bids and a perhaps a late summer start of construction on the project.
That followed news that came Thursday from Harrisburg of an award of $229,000 by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund to Burrell Township.
Combined with a grant of $200,000 secured in early 2019 by former Pennsylvania Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, the township has most of the cash needed for the putting up a new prefabricated building, install equipment and upgrade the security features.
When completed, three major township agencies will have new homes.
The library shared its former building on Park Drive with the Burrell Township Sewer Authority, and both were forced into temporary homes after a water pipe froze, burst and showered the structure with water for a weekend in early January 2018. The building was condemned.
The sewer agency found a temporary home in Corporate Campus Industrial Park and only a few months ago moved to permanent quarters on the grounds of the rehabilitated sewage treatment plant along Route 119 near Josephine.
Meanwhile, space has been tight in the township headquarters, also on Park Drive, where the supervisors have stored trucks and performed maintenance in a garage that needs to be enlarged. The solution, they decided, would be to relocate the business office and public meeting room to a new home — one they will share with the library.
It was slow in gaining traction. The library put its books in storage. Its application to the Department of Education was rejected in October 2018, but it came with some words of encouragement from officials in Harrisburg.
Plans unfolded for a library and municipal headquarters with a shared public meeting space with a price tag of $474,000.
White leveraged money from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development shortly before he retired from the Senate.
In mid-2019, the library found its first long-term temporary home, taking over the rear portion of the township meeting room to set up computers and several shelves filled with books.
In September 2019, a joint donation of land — side-by-side vacant lots owned by Floyd Hilty and Highridge Water Authority — assured a new Main Street home for the library and the township.
Most of this year, the library and township leaders have waited for a COVID-19 pandemic-delayed decision on a second grant application, this one bolstered by the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development. Supervisors Chairman Larry Henry said he learned by email that the money was approved.
“The last time, they gave us a list of reasons why were denied. So we addressed a lot of the concerns in our new application,” Henry said. “LuAnn Zak’s office basically did the whole grant for us, so we owe her a lot of thanks for that.”
Under terms of the grant award, Henry said, all the steps — final design, bidding and construction — need to be completed within 18 months.
“There is no other money to pursue, so the township will still have to foot some of the bill. The exact amount, we won’t know until we put it out for bids,” Henry said.
“Our application went in with an estimate from our engineers, Stiffler & McGraw. Next they will make a formal design for us to put out for bids.”
Pa. Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, hailed the award announcement Thursday.
“I’m thrilled to see these funds going to Burrell Township and other public libraries across Pennsylvania. These libraries provide invaluable enrichment to our community through both recreational and educational opportunities,” said Struzzi. “The library’s new facilities will allow them to enhance those existing opportunities as well as expand to provide new ones.”
The money is part of $5.1 million granted to 18 libraries for rehabilitation and construction of public facilities across the state.
“Public libraries are a staple in communities for access to educational and informative programming and materials,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I am thankful that these grants will allow the renovation and improvement of public libraries across the commonwealth so they can safely continue to provide resources to all.”
“The Office of Commonwealth Libraries is pleased that the Keystone grants will be distributed to the selected libraries for the preservation, construction and maintenance of their facilities,” said Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Glenn R. Miller. “Our staff is delighted to assist libraries in gaining access to resources necessary to provide accessible services to the communities they support.”
Other libraries sharing in the latest round of grants are the Kittanning Free Library in Armstrong County, $28,976 to upgrade lighting, flooring and the security system; and the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Westmoreland County, $748,145 to rebuild restrooms for ADA compliance, build service counters, and improve mechanical systems and life safety systems.
The Office of Commonwealth Libraries within the Pennsylvania Department of Education supports, develops and provides library services for learning and advancement.