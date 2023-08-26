Burrell Township has been granted just shy of $800,000 for a comprehensive road and street resurfacing project.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation awarded the money Thursday from the Multimodal Transportation Fund. In all, PennDOT granted $49.6 million for 58 community highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects in 37 counties.
Burrell Township’s award of $795,938 will go to resurface 7.24 miles of deteriorating roadways and to stabilize and improve the roads system for improved mobility for walkers, bikers and vehicles.
The grant is the only one awarded to any municipality in Indiana County.
“Next spring, the work will begin,” Supervisor Chairman Dan Shacreaw said Friday. “Hopefully we can advertise for bids by February or March and see the work going by May.”
A handful of awards went to communities in neighboring counties.
• Punxsutawney Borough in Jefferson County was awarded $428,009 to demolish the existing cobblestone road, curb and sidewalk on Dinsmore Avenue and install paving and handicapped-accessible sidewalks.
• In Westmoreland County, PennDOT granted $100,800 to the City of Arnold to improve the roadway surface of Moore Street to enhance travel for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles.
• The MTF approved $245,000 to Clearfield County to provide local scour protection along four bridge foundations within the county’s bridge inventory in Curwensville and Bell, Greenwood Union townships.
• Two grants were awarded in Cambria County: $330,000 for paving of four Middle Taylor Township-owned roads, including Teeter Road, Cub Street, South Taft Street, and Duke Street; and $329,889 for comprehensive improvements to Shaft Road in Summerhill Township.
PennDOT also reported Thursday the department would accept applications from Sept. 25 to Nov. 10 for the next round of Multimodal Transportation Fund grants.
The department gives priority to projects that “ensure … a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to all Pennsylvanians.”
Both public and private sector entities are eligible to apply for aid “to improve transportation infrastructure that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.”
According to a PennDOT news release, the 2023-24 state budget “includes increased transportation funding by reducing the Pennsylvania State Police’s reliance on the Motor License Fund, freeing up $125 million annually over the next four years to put those dollars directly into road and bridge projects.”
PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year for funding that will be available in July 2024.
“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our Commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently.”
Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.
“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.