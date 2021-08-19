BLACK LICK — As Hurricane Fred’s spinoff storms and showers raced through western Pennsylvania on Wednesday and forecasters warned of possible flash flooding, Burrell Township officials took steps to alleviate rainwater drainage problems in a trouble area near Black Lick.
The township escaped the brunt of Fred’s heavy rains. High waters, if any, didn’t require emergency services response, anywhere in Indiana County. Most of the trouble calls since Tuesday were connected with windblown utility wires.
Folks in the Marshall Heights neighborhood were spared this time.
The township board of supervisors, meanwhile, looked to long-term relief by allocating this year’s share of federal community improvement funds to a storm sewer construction project.
Next year’s entitlement money, and that for 2023 — if Burrell Township meets the 4,000 population threshold in the 2020 Census — will go to the project, too.
Those amounts are estimated at about $80,000 each year.
Coupled with allocating the 2021 CDBG award, the supervisors kept the Indiana County housing rehabilitation and accessibility program at the top of the priority list for any extra block grant spending in the next three years.
At their regular monthly business meeting, the supervisors renewed their authorization for Indiana County Office of Planning and Development to process the needed paperwork and legalities for Burrell Township’s improvement program.
Lu Ann Zak of the planning office said the formal application must be filed with Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development by Oct. 25.
In other business, Burrell Township Library Director Jen Van Hannak reported that the library would hold a super bingo game fundraiser at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Black Lick fire station. The library’s community capital campaign, to help support construction of a new library building at Main Street and Blaire Road, has reached about $18,000 of the initial $25,000 goal.