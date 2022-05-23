The Burrell Township Library will be offering “Summer Quest — An Ocean of Possibilities” this summer for children ages 0 to 12.
The program will run from June 9 to Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will include a Pirate Day, Sea Shanties and a Rubber Duck Race. The activities will be held at Black Lick United Methodist Church, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick, but children must be registered by June 1.
BTL will also hold a Teen Writing and STEM Camp for teens ages 13 to 17 at the library during June, July and August. Writing Camp will be June 8 and 22, July 13 and 27th and Aug. 3 and 10 at 6 p.m. STEM Camp will be June 9, 16, 23, 30 and July 7 at 1 p.m.
Movie nights will be on Saturdays at 7 p.m.; watch for more info on what will be showing.
Call the library at (724) 348-7122 or email burrell townshiplibrary@gmail.com to register for any of the programs.