Buses powered by compressed natural gas need to be kept in garages that meet certain new government regulations, so Indiana County Transit Authority is building one.
Contractors have reached the midpoint of a project to erect a 15,000-square-foot storage, maintenance and washing facility for IndiGO buses, according to Executive Director John Kanyan.
The $13.5 million project is funded by the Federal Transit Administration, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and local sources.
The upgrade includes an overhaul of the Transit Authority headquarters built in the early 1990s along Saltsburg Avenue in White Township. Workers are adding four offices, a new board room and a training area in a new 2,000-square-foot wing and reconfiguring the existing office space to meet changes in building code. Topping off the project is a 57-stall parking lot for employees and visitors across Saltsburg Avenue from the office building.
“The project looks to be complete this fall,” Kanyan said.