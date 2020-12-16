The Indiana Area School District said its garage was the source of a recent backup of sewage that is at least part of the problem that has plagued a property owner along East Pike in White Township.
“The Indiana Area Maintenance/Bus Garage had experienced a sewage backup into the building that was discovered on Monday, Dec. 7,” IASD Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said Tuesday morning. “We contacted COG (Indiana-Blairsville Council of Governments) to remove the sewage inside of the building and determine why the sewage was entering the building.”
It apparently is the latest chapter in a problem with raw sewage for Jeff Bertino, whose concern brought the township and the state Department of Environmental Protection in to determine where the problem was originating.
“White Township has been on site every day doing investigative work,” township Assistant Manager Chris Anderson said Tuesday. “We’re using our camera equipment to cover the entire system in the East Pike area.”
For two weeks last month raw sewage flowed into a spring-fed stream, then across East Pike to a 40-by-60-foot former laundromat building belonging to Bertino.
Bertino said McCutcheon Enterprises estimated that repairs to his building, now partly used for storage, partly as a garage, may cost $18,000 to $20,000.
Authorities investigated a vacant house across East Pike from the building blast month. Then the sewage stopped flowing until early this month. Bertino said he started seeing sewage on Dec. 4, then it was worse the following day.
“I moved the grate so it would continue to collect the sewage coming out,” Bertino said last week. “On Sunday (Dec. 6) it was completely covered with an inch of sewage.”
He said he took pictures of what had happened under his building to the Indiana office of state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Vuckovich said it was discovered on Dec. 8 that the 8-inch main sewer line that travels along East Pike was blocked.
“COG removed the blockage in the township main sewer line,” Vuckovich said. “After the line was opened the district has not experienced sewer backing up into the building or odors since.”
Bertino acknowledged that the spring water that flows through the East Pike area on its way to Marsh Run has flowed clear since Dec. 8, though he said there still is occasional sewage residue.
“However, there’s no toilet paper as there was before,” Bertino said Tuesday.