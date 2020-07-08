The 2020 Indiana County Business Hall of Fame Awards banquet will be postponed until June 2021.
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee and Hall of Fame Committee, after closely monitoring the situation, said they feel it is the best decision at this time for the inductees, their families, attendees and sponsors.
In the past five years, the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame has inducted 29 different business leaders who have helped to shape the economic climate of Indiana County. The next class of inductees features six individuals who will join the ranks of the business elite represented throughout Indiana County’s history: Frank Gorell, R. Hastie Ray, John Glass, Fred Musser, Christine Toretti and Patrick Stapleton Jr.
They will be inducted into the hall of fame at a ceremony tentatively scheduled for early June next year at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.