Ben Franklin’s TechCelerator Indiana is offering local entrepreneurs from Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana and Jefferson counties a virtual, weekly Business Startup Boot Camp.
Participants will have the opportunity to expand your network, engage with serial entrepreneurs and talk with experts in marketing, sales and finance who can help you shape a business concept.
You will also develop a pitch presentation that could win you up to $10,000.
The program is a weekly, three-hour group session with content experts and one-hour, one-on-one session with start-up business mentors to discuss individual needs and development opportunities. The goal of the 10-week program is to provide a framework that will enable you to determine if it’s the right time to start your tech business.
The program will culminate in a six-minute presentation that will position your business to take the first step toward funding. Test your presentation skills at the Final’s Event on Aug. 18, pitching to a panel of independent judges who have up to $10,000 to award to one or more participants. In addition, virtual audience members will be able to vote for their “People’s Choice Award” Winner, awarding $1,000.
The weekly Zoom sessions will be on Tuesdays from June 8 through Aug. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. The deadline for applications is May 27.