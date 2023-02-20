Business View Magazine, a Florida-based multi-platform business publication, featured White Township as well as an interview with township manager Chris Anderson in one of its most recent editions.
The Nov. 2, 2022, feature story was based on an interview between Anderson and the magazine’s editor in chief Karen Surca as part of the publication’s series covering economic growth and best city practices.
The article focused on the township’s unique landscape as well as its various boards and committees that serve residents in urban, suburban and rural areas.
It emphasized the strength of White Township’s governing bodies as well as the numerous services and facilities within the township, such as its schools, universities, recreation facilities, parks and trails, businesses, public infrastructure and hospital.
“White Township is a Silver Certified Sustainable Community in Pennsylvania, which is a performance recognition program that helps communities achieve sustainability goals by saving money, conserving resources and encouraging innovation,” the article said.
During his interview with Surca, Anderson shared that the township is striving to earn the Gold certification.
“With their penchant for planning, knack for building community and heart for servicing their people, White Township will be gold in no time,” the article concluded.
Business View Magazine is a global multi-platform publication that focuses on business-to-business profiles, news and opinion with more than 840,000 executive subscribers across North America.