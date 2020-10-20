PINE TOWNSHIP — A Butler County teenager was fatally injured over the weekend when he wrecked an all-terrain vehicle on a trail near Heilwood, the Indiana County coroner’s office reported.
Robert Kotchey, 17, of Cabot, died at Indiana Regional Medical Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The cause of death wasn’t immediately determined, according to Coroner Jerry Overman.
Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics treated Kotchey at the scene, and Pine Township volunteer firefighters were sent to mark a landing area for a medical helicopter along Tower Hill Road.
The emergency was reported to the Indiana County 911 center at about 6 p.m. Dispatchers also sent state police to the scene but investigators have released no details.
The coroner said Kotchey and his brother were riding at the Tri-County ATV park but that no one saw the accident.
Kotchey, a senior at Knoch High School in the South Butler County School District, studied welding at Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School and was an outdoors enthusiast, according to a published report. On his Facebook page, he listed himself as a newspaper carrier for the Butler Eagle.
Overman ruled the death an accident and said the findings of an autopsy and toxicology tests are incomplete.