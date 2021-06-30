Indiana County ranked 11th from the bottom of the list of Pennsylvania counties ranked by the percentage of residents vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the state health department’s daily report released Tuesday.
The county’s rank likely is lower, when asterisks are taken into account.
The Department of Health releases a mixed bag of figures each day. Numbers for Indiana County showed 3,710 residents have had one shot of a two-shot inoculation and 28,934 have had both shots or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for a total 32,644 people being vaccinated, or 38.8 percent of the total population.
In a separate chart, the Health Department reports 32,518 people vaccinated, representing 42.8 percent of the county’s population excluding those younger than 10 years old.
On the chart showing 38.8 percent, Indiana County is shown in an alphabetical list. But on the chart that excludes young children, a second chart ranking the counties in order from greatest to lowest percent places Indiana County at No. 57 with only Tioga, Clarion, Juniata, Franklin, Susquehanna, Bradford, Potter, Bedford, Fulton and Philadelphia counties with lower vaccination rates. Of those, only Franklin and Philadelphia have larger populations than Indiana County.
Whether 38.8 or 42.8, the county’s immunization rate lags far behind the statewide figure, which also is an either-or matter, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health.
On the landing page of the state’s “COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania” web page, a colorful “dashboard” data center shows 6,263,633 partial vaccinations have been administered, 5,371,801 full vaccinations, for a statewide total of 11,635,434 or 90.9 percent of the 12.8 million population.
Buried a page deeper and another mouseclick away on the website, DOH offers more percentage figures: 12 percent partially vaccinated statewide, 49.1 percent fully vaccinated, and 61 percent with at least one vaccine dose.
Whether 90.9 or 61 percent, the numbers don’t count those vaccinated under federal programs such as Veterans Administration (hospitals) or U.S. Department of Justice (prisons) because of different reporting requirements.
So the state’s true vaccination figures are somewhat higher.
Likely accounting for Philadelphia County’s dead-last rank among the 67 counties is the small print showing “Pennsylvania residents who receive a COVID-19 vaccination from a clinic located in Philadelphia County” also are not counted in the dashboard.
That means Indiana County’s vaccination rate of 38.8 or 42.8 percent may actually be No. 58, or 10th from the bottom.
Indiana County’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 179 for a sixth day Tuesday.
The county’s infection total of 6,415 has risen three since Thursday and by 30 in the last 20 days.