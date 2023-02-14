Calvary Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, will welcome the community to the re-dedication of its newly restored sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The festive worship service will feature prayers, hymns, a sermon by the Rev. David J. Hanna and music by the Chancel Choir, Bell Choir, organ, trumpet, timpani and bagpipes.

The 18-month project included restoration of the stained-glass dome, plaster repair, painting and carpeting. At the center of Indiana’s historic downtown, the sanctuary has been an important center for worship, community and university events since it was first completed in 1906. Architect J. Charles Fulton created a magnificent, octagonal space that features excellent sight lines, good acoustics, ornate classical details and significant stained glass. The most prominent window, depicting the biblical characters David and Jonathan, is by Tiffany-associated artist Robert Dodge. It was placed in memory of John Sutton and A. W. Wilson, local merchants and founders of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.