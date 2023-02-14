Calvary Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, will welcome the community to the re-dedication of its newly restored sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The festive worship service will feature prayers, hymns, a sermon by the Rev. David J. Hanna and music by the Chancel Choir, Bell Choir, organ, trumpet, timpani and bagpipes.
The 18-month project included restoration of the stained-glass dome, plaster repair, painting and carpeting. At the center of Indiana’s historic downtown, the sanctuary has been an important center for worship, community and university events since it was first completed in 1906. Architect J. Charles Fulton created a magnificent, octagonal space that features excellent sight lines, good acoustics, ornate classical details and significant stained glass. The most prominent window, depicting the biblical characters David and Jonathan, is by Tiffany-associated artist Robert Dodge. It was placed in memory of John Sutton and A. W. Wilson, local merchants and founders of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The rest of the sanctuary’s art glass is by important Pennsylvania designer J. Horace Rudy. This includes Rudy’s only known rose window and the spectacular glass dome, which draws the eyes of anyone entering the space. Pittsburgh Stained Glass Studios, led by Kirk Weaver, removed the 22-foot dome, disassembled, completely restored and reinstalled it so that it is now structurally secure and its original brilliance can be seen for the first time in more than a hundred years. New lighting above the glass was installed by Indiana contractor Anderson Electric to illuminate the glass when natural light fades.
Once the dome work was complete, scaffolding went up again so that Elias Painting of Johnstown could repair plaster and repaint the entire space. The final phase of the restoration was re-carpeting by Fisher Furniture of Dixonville.
With the restoration complete, the sanctuary will once again house a full schedule of Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and seasonal services such as Wednesdays at 7 p.m. during Lent. The comfortable, air-conditioned space is also used for concerts, recitals, lectures and other ecumenical, inter-faith and community events. In addition to various IUP ensembles, it has welcomed groups such as the Susquehanna Chorale and serves as a staging area for Indiana’s annual Back-to-School Bash.
The congregation that completed the restoration is a vital, welcoming, inclusive community that worships with both mind and heart and describes itself as “Many Voices United in One Spirit.”
Its mission outreach includes an outdoor food pantry, local support for a refugee family and agencies such as Alice Paul House, Pathway Homeless Shelter and Chevy Chase Community Center, as well as a partner church in Rwanda.
The church’s education wing houses Keys Montessori School.
The community is welcome to experience the restored space at the re-dedication and other worship services, and at a concert at 7:30 p.m. March 3 by the IUP Orchestra led by Rebekah O’Brien, with organists Christine Clewell and Marissa Bruno, and featuring the premiere of Roger Zare’s organ concerto that draws attention to the world refugee crisis.