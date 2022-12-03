Members of Calvary Presbyterian Church on Nov. 15 dedicated a bench given to the Alice Paul House.
Through recycling efforts of the church in conjunction with a program of the Trex Company, plastic bags were recycled into a composite bench.
Pictured with the donated bench are, in front, Audia Boyles, Alice Paul House executive director, and Mark Phoebus, chair of Calvary’s Mission Committee. In the second row are Jane Mitchell, Calvary Mission Committee member; Dory Campbell, director of Community Assistance and Mission at Calvary; and Kay Smith, Calvary Mission Committee member.
“This ongoing project is reducing the environmental impact on our community and enhancing the grounds of local nonprofits. It’s a win-win,” Campbell said.
