Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana will be holding the 38th annual St. Andrew’s Day Sunday service at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. The service honors the Scottish Reformed heritage of the congregation and the denomination. Terry Greene will be the piper. A reception featuring Scottish treats will follow the service in the Chalice Room. Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of whether they are of Scottish descent. Enjoying last year’s reception dressed in their Scottish attire are Barkley Butler, Tom Caves and Jo-Anne McQuilkin.
Calvary to celebrate St. Andrew's Sunday
- Submitted photo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Wine and Spirit Walk held
- Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
- FCB holding 'Share the Warmth' fundraiser
- Indiana Free Library offers weekly programs
- Mustangs set up rematch with Comets
- Colts set up rematch with Cambria Heights in semifinals
- Highlanders oust injury-plagued Wildcats
- Comets advance to take on Portage in District 6 semifinals
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.