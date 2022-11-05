Calvary St. Andrew's Sunday
Submitted photo

Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana will be holding the 38th annual St. Andrew’s Day Sunday service at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. The service honors the Scottish Reformed heritage of the congregation and the denomination. Terry Greene will be the piper. A reception featuring Scottish treats will follow the service in the Chalice Room. Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of whether they are of Scottish descent. Enjoying last year’s reception dressed in their Scottish attire are Barkley Butler, Tom Caves and Jo-Anne McQuilkin.

