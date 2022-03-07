Applications are now being accepted for the annual Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship and are available for download from the Indiana County Camp Cadet website www.indianacountycampcadet.org.
As means to give back to the community and carry on the mission of Indiana County Camp Cadet, the Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship is available to eligible and deserving Camp Cadet graduates who attend a college, trade or technical school in pursuit of a post-secondary degree. The scholarship is intended to assist recipients who seek a career in the law enforcement and/or community service related fields, although applicants in all fields of study are eligible to apply.
Scholarship applications are reviewed by the Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. board of directors, who will award individual $500 scholarships up to $5,000 in total scholarships annually. Eligible candidates are permitted to apply each year of their post-secondary career, up to a maximum of four years.
Established in 2008, the goal of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program is to introduce young men and women to the diverse field of law enforcement and criminal justice and to establish positive relationships between local law enforcement personnel and the youth of Indiana County. Approximately 40 youth “cadets” successfully complete the week-long, overnight program held annually at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run.
Questions may be directed to TFC. Cliff Greenfield, director, at (724) 357-1998.