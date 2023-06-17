State Police said 36 youth completed the requirements of the 2023 Indiana County Camp Cadet program last week at Little Mahoning Bible Camp in Smicksburg.
Graduates of the 2023 Indiana County Camp Cadet program include: Abram J. Armstrong, Jacob D. Barger, Jessica M. Barger, Shane D. Bashline, Olivia G. Beskid, Grace M. Bodkin, John E. Bracken, Collin M. Brilhart, Leehm J. Burnett, Chloe M. Camerata, Gavin B. Dachille, Nathaniel E. Daugherty, Avery J. DiCicco, James S. Dillaman, Kendall L. Faith, Trisha M. Ferguson, Gabe L. Garzarelli, Chelsea M. Hamilton, William R. Herr, Jacob J. Kauffman, Michael R. Killeen, Joel A. Lamorte, Sophie A. Lange, Lexen T. Lundberg, Kierce Magolis, Zack W. McAdoo, Aiden G. Overly, Maggie L. Palfrey, Isabel O. Potochniak, Maximilian Schaffrath, Joel L. Shick-Ripley, Brody J. Stuller, Conner J. Villa, Caly A. Ward, Sullivan D. Waterhouse, and Faith Wirick.
Cadets receiving awards were: Brody J. Stuller (Top Male Award), Sophie A. Lange (Top Female Award), Jacob J. Kauffman (Alternate Top Male Award), Maggie L. Palfrey (Alternate Top Female Award), Maximilian Schaffrath (Academic Award), Brody J. Stuller (Athletic Achievement Award), Nathaniel E. Daugherty (Best in Drill Award), Maggie L. Palfrey (High Marksman Award), Zack W. McAdoo (Most Improved Cadet Award), and Faith Wirick (Perseverance Award).
Troopers also presented 11 past graduates of Indiana County Camp Cadet with scholarship awards in the amount of $500 each to be used as they attend a college, trade, or technical school in pursuit of a post-secondary degree: Sonya Demacek, Mia Duncan, Amanda Iandiorio, Cleo McMahan, Lily Palfrey, Madison Prenni, Justley Sharp, Bethany Smith, Faith Smith, Cheyenne Weimer, and Paige Clawson.
The Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. board of directors expressed thanks to Indiana County and surrounding community for their ongoing support. Since 2008, community donations have provided meals, lodging, and programs so that they may be offered at no cost to participants.
