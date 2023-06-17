State Police said 36 youth completed the requirements of the 2023 Indiana County Camp Cadet program last week at Little Mahoning Bible Camp in Smicksburg.

Graduates of the 2023 Indiana County Camp Cadet program include: Abram J. Armstrong, Jacob D. Barger, Jessica M. Barger, Shane D. Bashline, Olivia G. Beskid, Grace M. Bodkin, John E. Bracken, Collin M. Brilhart, Leehm J. Burnett, Chloe M. Camerata, Gavin B. Dachille, Nathaniel E. Daugherty, Avery J. DiCicco, James S. Dillaman, Kendall L. Faith, Trisha M. Ferguson, Gabe L. Garzarelli, Chelsea M. Hamilton, William R. Herr, Jacob J. Kauffman, Michael R. Killeen, Joel A. Lamorte, Sophie A. Lange, Lexen T. Lundberg, Kierce Magolis, Zack W. McAdoo, Aiden G. Overly, Maggie L. Palfrey, Isabel O. Potochniak, Maximilian Schaffrath, Joel L. Shick-Ripley, Brody J. Stuller, Conner J. Villa, Caly A. Ward, Sullivan D. Waterhouse, and Faith Wirick.