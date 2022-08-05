Indiana County Camp Cadet scholarships

Pictured, from left, are Dr. Lacey Fulton, Amanda Iandiorio, Lt. Richard Quinn, Madison Prenni, Stella Siwula, Faith Smith, Bethany Smith, Korbin Wilson, Elijah Empfield, Trooper First Class Clifford Greenfield and Trooper First Class Mark McMahan. Not pictured are scholarship recipients Hanna Alamo and Lily Palfrey, who were unable to attend Thursday’s ceremony.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

Several graduates of Indiana County Camp Cadet were awarded $500 scholarships Thursday during an outdoor ceremony held at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana Station in White Township.

Recipients of the 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship are Hanna Alamo (Class of 2014); Elijah Empfield (Class of 2019); Amanda Iandiorio (2014); Lily Palfrey (2018); Madison Prenni (2017); Stella Siwula (2018); Bethany Smith (2019); Faith Smith (2018); and Korbin Wilson (2018).