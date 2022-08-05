Several graduates of Indiana County Camp Cadet were awarded $500 scholarships Thursday during an outdoor ceremony held at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana Station in White Township.
Recipients of the 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship are Hanna Alamo (Class of 2014); Elijah Empfield (Class of 2019); Amanda Iandiorio (2014); Lily Palfrey (2018); Madison Prenni (2017); Stella Siwula (2018); Bethany Smith (2019); Faith Smith (2018); and Korbin Wilson (2018).
As established in 2008, the goal of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program is to introduce young men and women to the diverse field of law enforcement and criminal justice and to establish positive relationships between local law enforcement personnel and the youths of Indiana County.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said approximately 40 youth cadets successfully complete the week-long, overnight program.
As means to give back to the community and carry on the mission of Indiana County Camp Cadet, Greenfield said, the Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship is available to eligible and deserving Indiana County Camp Cadet graduates who attend a college, trade or technical school in pursuit of a post-secondary degree.
He said the scholarship is intended to assist recipients who seek a career in the law enforcement and/or community service-related fields, although applicants in all fields of study are eligible to apply.
Also, the Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. board of directors expressed its thanks to the Indiana County community for their ongoing support. Since 2008, Greenfield said, community donations have provided meals, lodging and programs so that they may be offered at no cost to participants.
More details are available online at indianacounty campcadet.org.