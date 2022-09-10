The Indiana County Chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of PA donated $3,100 to Camp Orenda on Tuesday. Camp Orenda is a residential summer health camp for individuals with disabilities, held at Lions Health Camp in Indiana and supported by Indiana and district Lions clubs and generous donors from the community. Pictured, from left, are Christine Rumbaugh, Indiana County ABATE president; Corey Lunchuck, Camp Orenda executive director; Mariann McGee, Camp Orenda coordinator; and Kimberly Myers and Bevie Lytle, ABATE Camp Orenda Committee chairs.
Camp Orenda receives donation from ABATE
- Submitted photo
