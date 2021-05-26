Two-hundred acres of land and 4,000 feet of lakefront area?
Pack your bag and head on out to Camp Seph Mack this summer for camping, hiking, fishing, boating or whatever adventure you may find. Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, this week announced it recently signed a five-year lease with Yellow Creek State Park in Penn Run. This milestone is a significant move for Laurel Highlands Council on its mission to invite more youth to Scouting and inspire others to “Escape the Great Indoors.”
Camp Seph Mack’s purpose is to provide educational and recreational opportunities. The recently signed five-year lease will include residential overnight and day use camps and conferences. Some of the program areas will include the rifle range, shotgun range, archery range and fishing on Yellow Creek Lake.
Camp Seph Mack has been an operating Boy Scouts of America camp since 1934. Since its inception, Camp Seph Mack has been host to many camping adventures. Currently, it is now home to many activities, such as National Youth Leadership Training, Wood Badge, Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills, Basic Adult Leader Outdoor Orientation and other training opportunities throughout the year. You can also find Scouting families utilizing the camp during weekends for a quick weekend getaway.
Two Family Camp Sessions will also operate this year from July 9 to 11 and Aug. 6 to 8. As long as one attendee of the group is a registered member of Scouting, your family can participate. Included in the cost are meals and fun programs including shooting sports, nature hikes, swimming, boating, fishing and much more.
Families can reserve a spot at scoutingevent.com/527-21CSMFamily Camp.
More information on the Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, Camp Seph Mack can be found at www.lhcscouting.org or by contacting Todd McGregor, Scout executive and CEO, at todd.mcgregor@scouting.org or (412) 325-7901.
Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, has been the foremost youth-serving organization in the community that develops character, citizenship and fitness. For more than 110 years, it has been our mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
Laurel Highlands Council serves nearly 10,000 youth members and 4,000 volunteer adult leaders throughout its multi-state footprint serving western Pennsylvania, western Maryland and parts of West Virginia, making it one of the largest councils in the Boy Scouts of America.