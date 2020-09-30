Regional and local races in a presidential election year are typically few so as not to be overshadowed by the nation’s top race.
But there are a smattering of contested races on the ballot in all or part of Indiana County.
In Pennsylvania, you can vote in person at your assigned polling location, by absentee ballot or by mail-in ballot. Requests for an absentee or mail-in ballot must be received by the local elections office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, although that’s being challenged in court.
Completed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, which is Nov. 3.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro, of Montgomery County, is seeking a second four-year term. His opponent is Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, of Pittsburgh. The attorney general serves four-year terms.
AUDITOR GENERAL
Nina Ahmad, of Philadelphia, bested a host of Democrats in the spring primary election in an effort to succeed Eugene DePasquale, who is prevented from running again because of term limits. DePasquale was first elected in 2013. The Republican candidate is Timothy Defoor, of Harrisburg, Jennifer Moore represents the Libertarian Party, and Olivia Faison earned the nomination of the Green Party. The auditor general serves four-year terms.
TREASURER
First-term incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella, of Montgomery County, is up for re-election. On the Republican side is Stacy L. Garrity, of Bradford County. Daniel Wassmer represents the Libertarian Party, and Richard Weiss is the Green Party candidate. Pennsylvania’s treasurer serves four-year terms.
CONGRESS
15th District
Robert Williams, a Democrat from Clearfield County, is on the ballot against incumbent Republican Glenn “GT” Thompson, of Centre County. The 15th District, redrawn in 2018, includes constituents in Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria and Butler counties.
STATE SENATE
41st District
Democrat Anthony DeLoreto, a White Township restaurant owner, is challenging Republican Joe Pittman, of Indiana, who is looking for election to his first full term as state senator.
Pittman won a special election last year to take over the remaining two years of Don White’s unexpired term. The 41st covers all of Indiana and Armstrong counties, along with parts of Butler and Westmoreland counties.
STATE HOUSE
• 55th District
Joseph Petrarca Jr., of Westmoreland County, is looking to remain the lone Democrat at the state level to represent part of Indiana County, which is Saltsburg Borough. He faces a challenge from Republican Jason Silvis, of Westmoreland County. Petrarca has held the seat since 1995, but it was not until the 2014 election that his territory encompassed any part of Indiana County. Otherwise, it covers portions of Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.
• 60th District
No one is on the ballot for the Democrats in the 60th District, where Republican Jeff Pyle, of Armstrong County, is unopposed for a ninth two-year term. He was first elected in 2004. The 60th District includes portions of Armstrong, Butler and northern Indiana counties.
• 62nd District
Republican Jim Struzzi, of White Township, is seeking his second two-year term. On the Democratic ballot is Denny Semsick, of Penn Run. The 62nd District includes the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Clymer, Creekside, Homer City, Indiana and Shelocta, and the townships of Armstrong, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East Wheatfield, Pine, Washington, West Wheatfield and White.
• 66th District
While there are no Democrats on the ballot in the 66th, Republican Brian Smith, of Punxsutawney, is assured of winning the seat — barring a successful write-in campaign — after defeating John “Jack” Matson, of Brookville, in the GOP spring primary.
Republican Cris Dush, of Brookville, has served three terms (first elected in 2014) and earlier this year announced he would not be running again. Instead, he has his sights set on a state Senate seat vacated by Joe Scarnati.
The 66th District encompasses all of Jefferson County and the Indiana County communities of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs.