Candidates for the General Assembly in the Indiana area showed diverse opinions on a variety of issues during a 90-minute forum Thursday night.
Democratic state House challenger Denny Semsick asked voters in the 62nd Legislative District whether they would prefer “embracing new, dynamic ideals … or follow the same old policies that cater to big business.”
“I have delivered for Indiana County,” Republican incumbent Rep. Jim Struzzi said.
Struzzi told viewers of Thursday’s virtual candidates’ night that he has fought for Second Amendment rights, jobs, law enforcement and the pro-life issue, and helped 4,000 constituents in his first term in office.
In the 41st Senatorial District, Democratic challenger Tony DeLoreto said, “we the people deserve a better government” that benefits hard-working families, small businesses and teachers. DeLoreto pledged, “I will never bow down” to any party line.
Republican incumbent Sen. Joe Pittman said his motivation is that “I want our communities to succeed,” saying he wants opportunities for “our children and grandchildren” and pledging, “we can make our communities a much better place.”
Two issues involved Gov. Tom Wolf’s policies, his efforts to get Pennsylvania into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He did the best he could do,” DeLoreto said of the governor’s response to the coronavirus.
“I want to give the governor my appreciation,” Semsick said.
“He worked hard with all the harassment he was receiving, to save lives. He strived continually to save lives.”
Pittman called Wolf’s response “incoherent.” The incumbent senator questioned why policies forced small shops to close, but allowed big box stores such as Walmart to remain open.
“It was not well thought out,” Pittman said. “It was done unilaterally without the counsel of the Legislature.”
He also said that a constitutional amendment working its way through the Legislature will give “people a voice and a place at the table.”
“The state Legislature can’t make a decision in 10 years,” DeLoreto said. “You can’t make decisions and then have everyone second-guess you.”
“People are frustrated and they are scared,” Struzzi said. “If you are going to shut down the state you better have a way to provide for these people.”
Semsick said Struzzi and legislative Republicans pressed for seven “irresponsible” bills in response.
“Despite my opponent’s negative attack, we reacted in cooperation with the governor to allocate $50 million in personal protective equipment,” Struzzi retorted.
The question of wearing masks also was broached.
DeLoreto said everyone wearing masks from the start might have allowed restaurants to reopen to 100 percent occupancy, rather than 50 percent as is now the case.
Semsick said Struzzi “downplayed the seriousness of this virus this whole time,” and encouraged others not to wear masks. “It compromised the whole situation.”
“You will find numerous pictures of me wearing a mask,” Struzzi said. “There came a time when we flattened the curve. People were struggling with other issues and they are still struggling with other issues, and we don’t want the cure to be worse than the pandemic.”
Pittman said there were other concerns during the pandemic, such as child abuse reporting being down 50 percent because students were staying home instead of being engaged by their teachers. It also prompted Pittman to say, “it is critically important to promote foster families and adoption.”
And DeLoreto was prompted to say that the elimination of the Affordable Care Act “is going to make the issue 10 times worse.”
The Republican incumbents both believe the governor’s energy policies may lead to elimination of a large segment of Indiana County’s economy.
The Democratic challengers think otherwise.
Semsick said there should be an extraction tax on Marcellus shale gas and that no gas producers will leave the state if one is imposed.
He also said there are 203 registered lobbyists in Harrisburg, or one for every member of the state House.
“Since 2007 the gas company has spent $70 million lobbying the state Legislature,” Semsick said.
Struzzi said the last thing Pennsylvania needs is a tax on an industry that is struggling.
“They are not making profits in Pennsylvania,” he said. “The continued threat of an additional tax is forcing (gas companies to other states) and will not restart the Pennsylvania economy.”
Then there is RGGI, which Pennsylvania may join by 2022 under an executive order.
Struzzi said he has great relations with the Indiana County Conservation District and supports a diverse use of multiple sources of energy, including coal, natural gas and renewable forms. However, he said, “we should not penalize one industry to support another.”
He said the carbon tax that would be part of RGGI “will cost us thousands of jobs in Indiana County,” as well as impact Homer-Center, United and other school districts.
Semsick said he believes in climate change and won’t support legislation that will harm the economy or the tax base.”
“But,” he added, “when it comes to these power plants. We missed the boat 10 years ago. We needed to have an escape plan,” to allow for closure of those plants. “These plants have a life cycle, and they have already expired.”
A state senator‘s job is to be honest with his constituents,” DeLoreto said. “I realize that many in the community rely on coal-mining jobs.”
But, he said, “there is nobody knocking down the doors” for coal-fired plants built in the 1960s that are far beyond a lifespan of 30 years. “We have to be innovators,” DeLoreto said. “We have to help those losing their jobs.”
Also, he said, “The future is renewable energy and we have the ability … to lead other states (in RGGI).”
“The energy industry is important to our local economy,” Pittman said. “Our area will far and away be the most hard-hit area.” The incumbent senator said he welcomes a climate change discussion, “but RGGI is not a solution.”
He said West Virginia and Ohio are “licking their lips and waiting for our coal-fired generation to close here in Pennsylvania.” He suggested that the governor proposed “a job killer for our district” and “seems to have very little concern for the economic crisis.”
DeLoreto said in other remarks that Pittman is supported by special interests.
Referring to labor unions that oppose RGGI, Pittman said, “if they’re special interests, then I accept those special interests.”
The four candidates bring a diverse set of backgrounds. Semsick touted his past work for PennDOT. Struzzi once was a PennDOT spokesman and more recently was president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
DeLoreto started the Spaghetti Benders restaurant 29 years ago, “with pots and pans from my house.”
Pittman was elected after serving as former Sen. Don White’s longtime chief of staff.
On property tax relief, Semsick said the original goal of Act 76, a proposal now before the Legislature, was to help senior citizens, but it would instead give the wealthy a large tax reduction, with people living out of state now paying no taxes at all.
“I don’t think my opponent understands how it works,” Struzzi same back, citing exemptions in Act 76 for veterans, the disabled and others.
“I firmly believe that your home is your castle,” Pittman said. “Property tax is an unfair form of taxation.”
But how does one replace the $12 billion in property tax revenue? Pittman conceded that it is a much more difficult question, what with sales and income taxes there to replace real estate levies.
He suggested a “dollar one referendum” such as that in Ohio on increases in real estate taxes.
DeLoreto would increase the sales tax on everything except WIC (Women, Infants, Children) purchases, and increase the earned income tax.
“The more you make, the more you pay,” DeLoreto suggested.
He contended that the Republican majorities in the General Assembly pushed the budget issue past the election, rather than approve school appropriations. Pittman said the budget passed in May funded basic and higher education for a full fiscal year.
DeLoreto also said legalized recreational marijuana would help the state’s economy. Put briefly, both Democrats favor legalization of recreational marijuana; both Republicans oppose it.
“A majority of the people of Pennsylvania support it,” Semsick said. “It already is being done in a number of states around us, and it is working.”
Semsick said Republicans are driving the controversy over marijuana, saying “this is a winner for us,” meaning new business, a lot of jobs, a stimulated economy and funds for “things that have been neglected for generations.”
Struzzi said the opposition of recreational marijuana is not being driven by the Republican Party but by those concerned in law enforcement and human service agencies.
“Overdose rates in Indiana County have doubled,” Struzzi said. He pointed to problems created when Colorado legalized recreational marijuana. “That added additional burdens onto the human services,” Struzzi said, not to mention an increase in crashes due to driving under the influence and domestic violence.
He also questioned what would happen “when our businesses can’t find employees who can pass a drug test.”
“In the beginning, nobody wanted to legalize gambling,” DeLoreto said. But he said he feels Pennsylvania now is reaping from gambling revenues.
The Democratic Senate challenger also said marijuana “seems to be an easy choice to get the economy stimulated” and would bring reform to the criminal justice system where “a lot of people are in prison because of marijuana.”
“Marijuana remains a Schedule One narcotic on the federal level,” Pittman said. He said legalization in other states has “wreaked havoc,” and added, “I supported (legalizing) medical marijuana. Its implementation has been a failure.”
DeLoreto disputed the claim that marijuana is a gateway drug, saying cigarettes are more so.
Other issues discussed during the 90-minute forum included the future of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the State System of Higher Education, and working with Indiana County officials on such matters as economic development and broadband expansion.