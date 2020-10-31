There are two ways to vote in Pennsylvania, by mail or in person. If you have a mail-in ballot but have not yet sent it in, it must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3. Otherwise, polls are open that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
While the presidential race has garnered most of the attention, here is a snapshot of who else is up for election.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
• Josh Shapiro, incumbent Democrat
• Heather Heidelbaugh, Republican
The attorney general serves four-year terms.
AUDITOR GENERAL
• Nina Ahmad, Democrat
• Timothy Defoor, Republican
• Jennifer Moore, Libertarian
• Olivia Faison, Green Party.
The auditor general serves four-year terms.
TREASURER
• Joe Torsella, incumbent Democrat
• Stacy L. Garrity, Republican
• Daniel Wassmer, Libertarian
• Richard Weiss, Green Party
Pennsylvania’s treasurer serves four-year terms.
CONGRESS
15th District
• Robert Williams, Democrat
• Glenn “GT” Thompson, incumbent Republican
The 15th District includes constituents in Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria and Butler counties.
STATE SENATE
41st District
• Anthony DeLoreto, Democrat
• Joe Pittman, incumbent Republican
The 41st covers all of Indiana and Armstrong counties, along with parts of Butler and Westmoreland counties.
STATE HOUSE
55th District
• Joseph Petrarca Jr., incumbent Democrat
• Jason Silvis, Republican
The district includes Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County and portions of Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.
60th District
Jeff Pyle, incumbent Republican, unopposed
The 60th includes portions of Armstrong, Butler and western Indiana counties.
62nd District
• Denny Semsick, Democrat
• Jim Struzzi, incumbent Republican
The 62nd includes the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Clymer, Creekside, Homer City, Indiana and Shelocta, and the townships of Armstrong, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East Wheatfield, Pine, Washington, West Wheatfield and White.
66th District
Brian Smith, Republican, unopposed
The 66th encompasses all of Jefferson County and the Indiana County communities of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs.
Indiana County polling locations
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line before 8 p.m., the polling place must stay open to allow you to vote. Following are Indiana County’s polling places, by precinct.
Armagh: Armagh & East Wheatfield Township fire hall, 12095 Route 56
Armstrong 1 and 2: Shelocta United Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road
Banks: Township municipal building, 1870 Hemlock Lake Road
Blacklick: Township community center, 132 Hill Road
Blairsville 1: Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St.
Blairsville 2: Blairsville Community Center, 101 East North Lane
Blairsville 3: Blairsville Community Center
Brush Valley: Brush Valley fire hall, 5540 Route 259
Buffington 1: Township municipal building, 1010 Route 403
Buffington 2: Dilltown Sportsmen’s Club, 3092 Oneida Mine Road
Burrell 1: Black Lick fire hall, 151 Main St.
Burrell 2: Chestnut Hills Senior Center, 26 Heybert Drive
Canoe: Township municipal building, 1670 Canoe Ridge Road
Center 1: Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1470 Bethel Church Road
Center 2: Coral-Graceton fire hall, 437 First St.
Center 3: Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 427 Lucerne Road
Cherryhill 1: Township fire hall, 1442 N. Harmony Road
Cherryhill 2: Clymer fire station, 550 Sherman St.
Cherry Tree: Cherry Tree Presbyterian Church, 122 Front St.
Clymer: Fire station, Sherman Street
Conemaugh 1: Township municipal building, 16980 Route 286
Conemaugh 2: Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire hall, 76 E. Third Ave.
Conemaugh 3: Smith Bus Company garage, 220 10th St.
Creekside: Creekside fire hall, 440 Nin Riddle St.
East Mahoning: Municipal building, 12052 Route 119
East Wheatfield 1: Armagh & East Wheatfield fire hall, 12095 Route 56
East Wheatfield 2: Municipal building, 11444 Route 56
Ernest: Church of the Resurrection, 757 Main St.
Glen Campbell: Fire hall/borough building, 440 Glenwood Ave.
Grant: Township municipal building, 100 East Run Road
Green 1: Pine Grove Church of God, 4806 Route 240
Green 2: Morning Star Ministries Church, 4297 Starford Road
Green 3: Wesleyan Ministry Center, 222 Purchase Line Road
Homer City 1: Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St.
Homer City 2: Homer City fire hall, 25 W. Church St.
Indiana 1: First Christian Church, 500 Water St.
Indiana 2/1: Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St.
Indiana 2/2: Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St.
Indiana 3/1 and 3/2: Zink Hall, IUP, 1190 Maple St.
Indiana 3/4: Lifesteps of Indiana County, 1455 Church St.
Indiana 4: Indiana County Court House Annex, 827 Water St.
Marion Center: Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St.
Montgomery: Township municipal building, 1220 Cush Creek Road
North Mahoning: Mahoning Hills Senior Center, 19298 Route 119
Pine 1: Strongstown Homecoming & Historical Society, 14729 Route 422
Pine 2: Pine Township fire hall, 6485 Route 403
Pine 3: County building, 11327 Route 553
Plumville: Plumville fire hall, 109 Indiana St.
Rayne: Tanoma United Methodist Church, 3703 Tanoma Road
Saltsburg: Borough municipal building, 316 Point St.
Shelocta: Borough municipal building, 440 Main St.
Smicksburg: Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Clarion St.
South Mahoning: Township municipal building, 244 Rossmoyne Road
Washington: Township municipal building, 360 Red Lion Road
West Mahoning: Country Junction Restaurant, 81 Eileen Drive
West Wheatfield 1: West Wheatfield Community Building, 290 Caroline St.
West Wheatfield 2: Clyde fire hall, 8198 Route 22
White 1: S&T Bank Arena, 200 Kunkle Drive
White 2: Mack Park pavilion, 750 South Sixth St.
White 3/1: One Hope Church, 100 S. Ben Franklin Road
White 3/2: Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road
White 3/3: Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road
White 4-5: Chevy Chase Community Center, 670 N. Fifth St.
White 6: Summit Church, 2707 West Pike
Young 1: Coal Run/McIntyre fire hall, 2049 Coal Run Road
Young 2: Church of God, 150 Blackleggs Road
Young 3: Iselin/West Lebanon fire hall, 375 Red St.