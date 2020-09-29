Voters in the 62nd District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will select a lawmaker to serve a two-year term beginning Dec. 1 in the 203-member chamber, the largest full-time state legislative body in the United States.
The 62nd District represents about 60,500 residents in Indiana County: Armagh, Blairsville, Clymer, Creekside, Homer City, Indiana and Shelocta boroughs and Armstrong, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East Wheatfield, Pine, Washington, West Wheatfield and White townships.
The district, although reconfigured every 10 years following the decennial U.S. Census, has long represented the heart of Indiana County.
The base annual salary for the seat is $88,610. Members of the state General Assembly are eligible for per diem payments of $177 to cover personal expenses.
The major party candidates on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot are Dennis Semsick, Democrat, and James B. Struzzi II, Republican.
Past lawmakers representing the district have been Frank Moore, Republican, 1969-70; William Shane, Democrat, 1970-76; Paul Wass, Republican, 1977-90; Sara Steelman, Democrat, 1991-2002; and Dave Reed, Republican, 2003-2019. Struzzi was elected in Nov. 2018 after Reed retired from the House seat.