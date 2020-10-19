BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro told close to 100 supporters Saturday afternoon that “all roads to the presidency lead through Indiana County.”
Likewise, that could be said about other offices on the Nov. 3 ballot, including Shapiro’s own, which is up for re-election, and was touted along with other Democratic campaigns at Burrell Township’s Pine Ridge Park.
“People are going to look to you,” Shapiro told the group that included local officials, party leaders and others from the community. “We will be the difference in this election.”
Shapiro seeks re-election to an office he won in 2016 by more than 200,000 votes — or about five times the margin of victory for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania that year.
“I will keep working my ass off to support each and every one of you,” he told the gathering. “People are going to look to you … to understand what is at stake.”
As the slogan on the campaign bus read, the Democrats believe the contest for president and vice president is a “battle for the soul of the nation.”
The contest pits Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris against Republicans Trump and Mike Pence. Meanwhile, Shapiro is challenged by Republican Heather Heidelbaugh from Allegheny County.
Democratic auditor general nominee Dr. Nina Ahmad, who also spoke at Saturday’s event, is taking on Republican Timothy DeFoor from Dauphin County. Ahmad said independents are taking a good look at what Democrats offer — and maybe some Republicans, too. She said she could find efficiencies in the Pennsylvania budget, to fund needed programs in the Keystone State.
“Mother Nature is a Democrat,” she told the Pine Ridge gathering, which basked in autumn sunshine in temperatures in the upper 50s.
“We are the foot soldiers of democracy,” she told those holding signs and supporting the statewide nominees as well as two local legislative candidates. “You are out here fighting the good fight.”
It was a fight fought in masks worn by those gathered in a grove of the county park near Blairsville. Ahmad insisted that voters should “listen to the scientists and use your good judgment.”
There also is the state treasurer contest between incumbent Democrat Joseph Torsella and Republican Stacy Garrity, and third-party candidates are on the ballot in all four statewide contests.
“We’re going to win this thing, with all of your help,” said Ron Fairman, an Indiana County resident who chairs the state Democratic Party’s Southwest Caucus, covering Indiana and eight other counties surrounding Pittsburgh.
“Donald Trump four years ago sold us a bill of goods,” said state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, who rode the Biden-Harris campaign bus along with Shapiro and Ahmad. “He cut taxes for the wealthy,” Davis said. “He let a pandemic get out of hand.”
He said Trump’s win in 2016 made him feel “like I had been kicked in the gut.”
Davis wasn’t out of place, even if he is from Allegheny County. Among those recognizing him there was Blairsville Councilman Dave Janusek, who grew up in a family of steelworkers in West Mifflin, next door to McKeesport.
Davis also recognized a reporter who covered him as he was growing up in McKeesport, serving on the mayor’s youth advisory council before going on to positions in county government and his first term in the 35th District.
Davis, Shapiro and Ahmad were joined in the Burrell Township park by Democratic state legislative candidates Denny Semsick and Tony DeLoreto.
“Like this bus says, the soul of the nation is at stake,” said DeLoreto, an Indiana restaurateur and White Township resident challenging state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “This election is about right versus wrong, good versus evil.”
Semsick, a retired PennDOT manager from Pine Township, said his compassion is for the people of Pennsylvania who do not have a voice, as he challenges state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana,
Both were coming off a candidate forum conducted with their Republican rivals earlier in the week by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
The Biden-Harris bus started Saturday in Pittsburgh and continued after Burrell Township in DuBois, where Davis disembarked, and then Cooksburg and Erie.