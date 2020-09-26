A veteran incumbent squares off against a relative newcomer to west-central Pennsylvania in the contest for the U.S. House seat from the multi-county 15th Congressional District.
Robert M. Williams, 54, a native of Fresno, Calif., now living in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, is the Democratic nominee against Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn W. Thompson Jr., 61, a lifelong resident of Howard Township, Centre County.
After five terms from the old 5th Congressional District, Thompson’s constituency was shifted in the 2018 state Supreme Court-ordered reapportion of U.S. House districts that moved Indiana County from the old 9th District that largely was in southern Pennsylvania into the new 15th, which extends to the state’s northern tier.
Where the Ninth included all of Indiana County, then looped around Westmoreland County and the Johnstown and Somerset areas to include Altoona, Bedford and Uniontown, the 15th is more compact, covering all or part of 14 counties, and taking in suburbs — but not the central cities — of Butler, Johnstown and State College.
It reaches from the shores of the Kiskiminetas River to the New York state border.
The state high court ruling wiped out what was shaping up to be a 2018 GOP primary battle for the former Ninth District after U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Bedford County, chose not to run for a ninth term. Instead, Thompson emerged as the only Republican candidate in his new district.
Thompson’s roots are in nonprofit healthcare, going over nearly 30 years from rehabilitation therapy to being a licensed nursing home administrator. He also served on the Bald Eagle Area School District’s board of directors in rural north-central Centre County.
In a 2018 story in the Gazette, Thompson expressed an eagerness to develop partnerships in Indiana County, seeing similarities between the rural areas here and those where he has spent much of his life, including Howard Township and its approximately 1,000 residents in Centre County.
He also stressed associations with Indiana University of Pennsylvania, now the largest educational institution in his district.
However, one notable difference since 2018 was the decision to locate a constituent office in Ebensburg, Cambria County, rather than Indiana, where Shuster long had downtown offices, though a spokeswoman promised in early 2019 that Thompson would have “regional constituent hours on a regular basis,” including in Indiana County.
Williams had roots in California, where he was educated as a certified nursing assistant, eventually became an emergency medical technician and a trainer of EMTs, and an ordained minister. He also was an unsuccessful candidate for city council and mayor in Anaheim, Calif.
He moved in recent years to the outskirts of Cherry Tree to be closer to family living in the Natrona Heights area near Pittsburgh. He decided to run for Congress after learning no one had entered the race against Thompson and discussing it with a local Democratic Party official.
Previously, Thompson had taken on Democrat Susan Boser, of White Township, a professor of sociology at IUP who later challenged Republican Joe Pittman in the special May 2019 election to succeed state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana.
In a primary election postponed until June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Thompson and Williams were unopposed. Thompson received 88,364 Republican votes, including 9,067 in Indiana County. Williams received 48,714 Democratic votes, including 6,334 in Indiana County.