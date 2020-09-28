Voters in the 41st senatorial district will select a legislator to serve a four-year term beginning Dec. 1 in the 50-member Pennsylvania Senate.
The 41st district, roughly equal in population to the 49 other districts, represents about 236,000 residents including all of Indiana and Armstrong counties; Avonmore, Bell Township, Export, Loyalhanna Township, Murrysville, Oklahoma, Upper Burrell Township and Washington Township in Westmoreland County; and 24 boroughs and townships in Butler County. Over the past 80 years, the district has also included Clarion and Jefferson counties and parts of Clearfield County. Indiana County has been part of the district since 1964.
The base annual salary for the seat, a full-time position, is $88,610. Members of the state General Assembly are eligible for per diem payments of $177 to cover personal expenses.
The major party candidates on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot are Tony DeLoreto, Democrat, and Joe Pittman, Republican.
Past lawmakers representing the district have been Albert Pechan, Republican, 1949 to his death Sept. 11, 1969; Patrick Stapleton, Democrat, seated June 8, 1970, following a special election to Dec. 1, 2000; and Donald White, Republican, Dec. 1, 2000, to his retirement Feb. 28, 2019.
Pittman was seated May 21, 2019, following a special election to succeed White.