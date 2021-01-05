Karen Vehovic-Green has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for register of wills and recorder of deeds for Indiana County.
A lifelong resident of Indiana County, Vehovic-Green has been a licensed Pennsylvania Realtor for over 25 years in Indiana County, working for Janet P. Moreau Real Estate, Putt Real Estate, Pete Stewart and, most recently, Howard Hanna Kuzneski & Lockard.
Before she became employed at the Indiana County Court House, Vehovic-Green worked for Indiana attorney Aaron Ludwig. She is a member of the Indiana County Republican Committee, a past member of the National Association of Realtors, Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, West Penn Association of Realtors, and the West Penn Multi List. She has also been a volunteer of the AccessAbilities Murder Mystery Committee and the Teddy Bear Christmas Fund Collection.
“As a qualified candidate, I bring my experience as second deputy, first deputy and currently acting recorder. In my capacity as acting recorder, I bring a unique view to the office that permits me to streamline all processes and make things run at peak efficiency.
“I see the processes from all sides and understand the legal requirements for recording documents, opening and closing estates, adoptions and guardianships. I can guarantee a smooth transition, as I have been working in this capacity since I was appointed in April 2020. Your vote would allow me to continue the practices I have implemented, making the office more efficient and cost effective.
“As acting recorder, I am well versed and I have ample experience in all three departments within the recorder’s office, which are recorder of deeds, register of wills, and clerk of orphans’ court. In my brief time since as acting recorder, I will be increasing the county’s revenue in 2021 by slightly adjusting recording fees, which haven’t been raised since 2017.
“With my knowledge and background, I will continue to assist in helping the county move forward and succeed during this trying time. I feel I am the most qualified for this position as I am knowledgeable of the office policies, requirements and practices. I work well with the public and the staff that is already in place.”
Vehovic-Green and her first husband for 33 years, Michael Vehovic, had three children, Melissa, Shawn and Katrina. Mike passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident in June 2011. Vehovic-Green is now married to Rob Green, who live in the Penn Run area.