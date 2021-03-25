Diane Antonacci, of White Township, has announced her candidacy for the Indiana Area School District board of directors, cross-filing on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
Antonacci has lived in White Township for the last 20 years with her husband, Dan, and two daughters, Isabella, a freshman at Indiana High School, and Julia, who is in seventh grade at Indiana Junior High School.
She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in literacy, she said in a news release.
She is a certified reading specialist and has obtained her K-12 principal certification, also from IUP. She teaches fifth grade at Blairsville Elementary School, where she has been employed for the last 20 years.
Antonacci is actively involved in The Summit Church, where she volunteers by teaching children in Summit Kids and is co-director for the upcoming Summer XP. She is also involved in the Indiana Basketball Boosters, where she serves as treasurer.
She said in the news release that she feels she would be a great asset to the board because she comes with the knowledge and views of an educator, a parent and a taxpayer.
She has served on the negotiating team at Blairsville-Saltsburg School District for two contracts.
Being in the classroom during the pandemic has had many challenges and she said she understands the struggles with hybrid learning, online learning and in-person learning as a parent and an educator.
As a taxpayer she said she wants to continue to invest in the students’ educational experience in the most fiscally responsible way.
If elected, her focus will be what’s best for the students, she said.