Brad Kapp has announced his candidacy for the Indiana Area School District Board of Directors, cross-filing on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.
Kapp, being an active member of the community for the last seven years, is driven by his passion for fiscal responsibility, he said in a news release.
He believes instead of pushing for new building construction, the district should instead pursue keeping the efficiency of the current school system.
Indiana Area School District has a reputation of having top-quality schools, Kapp said, and he believes in maintaining the legacy of the Indiana school system while trying to maintain a tight budget — without raising property taxes.
With his youngest son Maxwell quickly approaching school age, Kapp said he wants to ensure a safe, consistent experience for children and parents alike.
Keeping taxes in check, supporting high-quality educators, and maintaining programs that have kept Indiana one of the top-tier schools in the state are Kapp’s top priorities, he said.