Barbara Barker has announced she is running for re-election to the Indiana Area School Board, cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Barker is a graduate of Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School and the University of Pittsburgh. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology before returning to Indiana to raise her family. She chose to relocate to the Indiana Area School District because of the district’s strong academic offerings.
As someone who grew up on a small family farm in Indiana County, Barker considers maintaining fiscal responsibility for district taxpayers to be her top priority, she said in a news release. She understands the need to find creative solutions to give children the best educational experiences without raising taxes on hardworking Indiana families.
In 2017, Barker helped to lead the effort that halted the $32 million building and closing proposal that Doug Steve supported, which she said would have doubled the debt load on district residents and may have diminished students’ academic performance.
During her first term on the board, Barker advocated for an audit of programming within the district to prevent wasteful spending on ineffective programs. If re-elected, Barker hopes to continue working on expanding the educational opportunities for students.
Barker believes in transparent solutions to the issues facing the board. During her tenure, she has worked with the administration to communicate more effectively with parents throughout the district, creating a dialogue that keeps parents informed about their children’s education.
Barker is proud of her and the board’s accomplishments over the last four years, including hiring more school psychologists, installing a chair lift at the high school for handicapped accessibility and avoiding a tax increase on district residents.
As chair of the school board’s outreach committee, Barker initiated communication procedures that led to the establishment of social media accounts for the district and policies that govern their use.
She is honored to be part of the committee that hired superintendent Michael Vuckovich. In 2020, Vuckovich was recognized — along with 24 other honorees nationwide — as a “superintendent to watch” by the National School Public Relations Association for using communication channels in innovative ways to engage the school community.
Through her community involvement and her many conversations with constituents, Barker has continued to build on what the district has in place.
Focusing on smart academic programming instead of multi-million-dollar building and closure projects enables the district to be fiscally responsible.
It also gives children the best opportunity for success.
Barker lives in Indiana Borough with her husband and two children, aged 9 and 12.
Barker invites residents to follow her campaign at facebook.com/barkerforschoolboard.