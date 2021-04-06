Marlene M. Connelly has announced her Democratic candidacy for the Indiana County Office of Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphans Court.
“I intend to provide accurate services to the people of Indiana County in recording their most valuable documents,” she said in a news release. “Whether this office is handling a copy of marriage licenses, deeds and mortgages, filing inheritance or estate taxes for a loved one, adoption and guardianship matters, or passports, this office will be here to properly handle citizens’ needs for these important times of their lives.”
Connelly is co-owner of a small business in Indiana County. Connelly Custom Framing has been serving the people of Indiana County and beyond since 1981.
Along with her husband, a “Mom and Pop team,” they have always been passionate about framing the items presented to them, she said in the release. Whether the items are of monetary value or sentimental value, each piece is treated with respect to properly preserve and protect.
“This is the same protective approach I will have with documents filed in the Register and Recorder office,” Connelly said.
“Over the past years, many businesses took a down-turn and ours was no different. I took a step to get another job while my husband stayed with our business.” Connelly has been employed at Diamond Drugs since 2012 as a CII-tech. “This position requires a great deal of detailed accuracy and daily deadlines as does the picture framing industry. This is a great place to work and the people here constantly gather to donate items and money to good causes in our county.”
In addition to her professional experience, she has raised her two daughters while living above her business, earning an Associate of Arts degree with high honors and maintaining business finances. She is a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church and the Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County.
“I look forward to efficiently running the Register and Recorder Office for the people of Indiana County and am appreciative for their support in the next term election,” Connelly said.