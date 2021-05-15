KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District has had an ongoing game of musical chairs at its recent monthly board of directors meetings — one that already has affected this year’s election in the eastern Indiana County district,
The musical chairs began, tragically, with the Jan. 27 death of longtime board Vice President Ronald P. Beilchick, of Pine Township, due to complications from COVID-19.
On Feb. 11, Tammy Dalton, of Heilwood, a 1981 Penns Manor Area High School graduate, mother of two sons who attended Penns Manor and longtime owner of Rose of Sharon Floral in downtown Clymer, was chosen to succeed Beilchick in Pine Township, also known as Region 3 in the Penns Manor Area district.
Dalton since has filed for one of two seats up for grabs from Region 3. She is on the Democratic ballot along with Nicholas S. Hanson and Kacy Crowley, and on the GOP ballot along with Hanson, Crowley and fellow incumbent Richard J. Polenik.
Also on Feb. 11, John Hardesty Sr. was chosen by his colleagues to finish Beilchick’s tenure as vice president — a short-lived move, given what happened next.
On March 11, citing his move out of Clymer Borough, district Region 1, Robert R. Packer resigned as a school board member, a role he had for 30 years, and as board president, a role he had for 29 years.
In an email to district Superintendent Daren K. Johnston, Packer explained why he resigned — because he was moving into Cherryhill Township, district Region 2, where he planned to run again for school board.
So Hardesty, after 28 days as Beilchick’s successor as vice president, was elevated into the presidency in a 6-2 vote over school director Ronald J. Larch.
Larch currently lives in Cherryhill Township — where he finds himself facing Packer on May 18 for the Republican nomination for a Region 2 school board seat.
He could face Packer again in the fall — he did not get on the Democratic ballot in Cherryhill Township, where Packer filed on both party ballots.
On April 8, Lisa Smiley was chosen from among three candidates to succeed Packer in Region 1/Clymer.
She will serve at least until the board reorganizes on Dec. 6, the first Monday of December after the next municipal election.
Her appointment came too late for her to file for a place on the May 18 ballot, where no one is running for either Democratic or Republican nominations for the Clymer seat.
However, she said Thursday night, she is running a write-in campaign seeking votes from both parties.