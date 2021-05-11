One week from today, voters of the Indiana Area School district will choose from among the most crowded field of primary candidates the nominees for the November election.
This year, four of the board’s nine members complete their terms.
Three have chosen to run for re-election: Barbara Barker, Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and Thomas Harley. They have cross-filed for nominations from Democratic and Republican voters.
Ute Lowery has chosen not to run for a second term. The only guarantee that the election this year holds is that one newcomer will join the board.
The race includes seven challengers for a total of 10 names that will appear on both parties’ ballots.
The possibilities range from the nomination of the same four candidates in both party primaries and the elimination of six candidates. The four nominated would face almost certain election in November, barring the successful entry of a minor party or non-partisan candidate on the ballot or a significant sticker or write-in campaign on Nov. 2.
On the other hand, voters of each party could nominate distinct slates of four candidates for a run-off among eight people for the four seats in the general election.
At least two of the candidates will be eliminated on May 18.
All the candidates submitted to interviews by The Indiana Gazette for this series of profiles.
All were asked the same questions that were meant to explore their positions on the most meaningful responsibilities of the school board and to bring to light the positions that distinguish them from the others in the race. Their responses are summarized in the profiles.
Each was asked to assess the academic program of the district in the context of the changing goals of public education. Once measured by the percentages of graduating seniors who go on to four-year colleges or universities, schools now are gauged in their overall preparation of students to go on to trade schools, military or employment as well as college.
Each also was asked to prioritize the district’s physical plant – the conditions of the six schools where students are educated.
Four years ago, the school board and district residents were divided over a plan being advanced to replace Ben Franklin Elementary School with which was nicknamed a “megaschool,” the expansion of East Pike Elementary School and the closure of Eisenhower and Horace Mann schools in Indiana.
This year, the board today is faced with the urgent, emergency restoration of fire-stricken Eisenhower School but also is considering additional improvements and possible additions to the school to replace the square footage lost with the destruction of two modular classrooms. The long-term planning for recovery of Eisenhower could extend through the year and into the term of the next board of directors.
Candidates for the board were asked to identify the district’s strengths – its standout qualities that are not in need of improvement but that are deserving of efforts to preserve them.
To show the diversity of their platforms, the candidates were asked about ideas other than their own: what are the issues that they would address based on concerns expressed to them by district voters during the course of their campaigns?
With their qualifications and philosophies explored, the candidates then were asked what they believe are the characteristics that make them stand out from nine competitors in the crowded field.
Finally, each was asked why he or she chose to run for the unpaid and high-demand responsibilities of this office, as members of the Indiana Area School District board of directors.