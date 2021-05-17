A campaign pitch by a coalition of candidates running for the Indiana school board confused many district voters and prompted a response over the weekend by the Indiana Area School District administration.
The campaign message went out late Friday morning by email and it prompted readers to visit a website, www.iasdschool board.com, for information about candidates Diane Antonacci, Susan Rieg and Doug Steve.
After fielding phone calls and email messages from parents of district students, school district Superintendent Mike Vuckovich posted messages to district voters and parents by way of the district website, Facebook and Twitter, in a bid to allay the heated response directed at the district.
The district neither sanctioned or provided a mailing list for the distribution of the email, Vuckovich said.
“There is a lot of confusion and frustration,” Vuckovich told The Gazette on Sunday evening. “Some thought the district was endorsing the candidates. The district is not. To do so would be unethical.”
At issue are the use of the ambiguous domain name for the candidates, iasdschoolboard.com, the use of school colors and, Vuckovich said, the use of the district logo on some of the campaign publications.
The district logo isn’t copyrighted, he said. Nothing stops anyone from using it.
The web address gives the impression that the message was from the current school board or the administration.
“It was not,” Vuckovich said in the online messages.
“This problem has fallen back on the school district,” he said.
Many parents questioned whether the district supplied the email addresses for the people who received the message. The addresses didn’t come from IASD, he said.
“We take the security of our confidential data seriously, including parent contact information. At no time did the administrative office approve the release of any information, and our employees with access to this data are trained and aware of the seriousness of any unauthorized data release,” according to the online statement.
“I have no idea where it came from,” Vuckovich said Sunday.
The web page identified in the email message consists of one page showing the candidates’ names and photos, declares that they are the “parents choice” for the board, and including links for readers to “learn more” about the candidates. The links take readers off the site to each candidate’s platform stated in their campaign announcements published on The Indiana Gazette Online. The stories would be visible to readers who subscribe to the newspaper or who have viewed fewer than the limited number of articles that non-subscribers are permitted to view as a courtesy.
The Gazette has endorsed no candidates in any of the primary races being decided Tuesday.
“Neither the District nor the sitting School Board has, will, or should endorse any candidate. Doing so would simply be unethical,” Vuckovich wrote in the online messages. “We wish all the candidates the best in their efforts running for school board, and thank them all for their willingness to serve our community.”