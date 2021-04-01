Elizabeth Cook has announced her candidacy for the Indiana Area School District board of directors and has cross-filed for Democratic and Republican nominations.
Cook is a teacher in the Harmony Area School District who understands the importance of academics and other aspects of public school. She has taught English and Spanish at several public school districts during her career and brings a diversity of experiences, balance and a willingness to listen.
Cook, a resident of the district for the last 20 years, lives with her husband, Jason, in Indiana Borough.
“The fact that the Indiana Area School District was rated in the top 100 schools in the nation helped us decide to move to Indiana. This was important to us as we raised our sons, Javan and Joseph, here,” she said in a news release.
Today, Indiana Area School District is still a strong system, ranking 92nd of 500 school districts in the state. She said she is dedicated to keeping the Indiana Area School District one of the best in the state and meeting the needs of all students.
Cook believes that taxpayers deserve school board members who make frugal, well-chosen spending decisions with taxpayers’ hard-earned tax dollars: smart spending that maximizes quality educational programs based on the needs that arise. She also pledges to make decisions based on the input of community members.
Cook earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Edinboro University and University of Valencia, Spain, and a Master of Arts degree in Spanish Education from State University of New York at Geneseo.