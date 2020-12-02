Indiana County First Assistant District Attorney Gina Force has announced her plans to seek election as judge on the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
President Judge William Martin announced he will retire from full-time service on the Indiana County Common Pleas Court bench Jan. 4 after serving almost 30 years on the court.
“I feel blessed to take the knowledge and experience I have gained throughout my career and service to the community and continue this service on our courts,” Force said in a news release. “In my position as first assistant district attorney, I have had the opportunity to work alongside the brave men and women in law enforcement to keep our families, neighbors and communities safe.
“If elected to serve our county as judge, I plan to apply the law in a fair and unbiased manner with the same goal in mind.”
“As we have witnessed, the judiciary plays an incredibly important part in our daily lives. It is critical we elect those with the experience and understanding of the role of the judiciary to interpret the law as written. As a textualist, I believe that words have meaning and in running for this judicial seat, I pledge to never legislate from the bench.
“I look forward to speaking with voters and discussing why my experiences and Indiana County values have uniquely qualified me for this important position.”
After graduating from Marion Center Area High School, Force attended Penn State University where she graduated with high distinction with a Bachelor of Science in Crime, Law & Justice and a minor in sociology.
Force earned her law degree from Syracuse University College of Law. During her time at Syracuse, she participated in the Elder Law Clinic and Phi Alpha Delta. During a summer program, Force worked as a judicial law clerk in the Woolwich Crown Court in Greenwich, England. Adjoining the Category A Belmarsh Prison, Woolwich Crown Court is unique in that it serves as a higher criminal court, having heard some of the most egregious and high-profile cases in England, affording Force the opportunity to observe and participate in a number of criminal jury trials.
Following law school, Force worked for a local practice before opening her general law practice Ryen-Force Law P.C. in May of 2016. She said her private practice has included broad representation in family law, business law and real estate matters.
Force has served the district attorney’s office since October of 2016 and was promoted to her current position in January 2019. In this role, she has served as primary and co-counsel on jury and non-jury trials ranging from summary offenses to homicide cases. Force has served as the assistant who performs the legal research and drafting of legal motions, pleadings, briefs and appeals on behalf of the commonwealth at both local and appellate levels. She has represented the state at thousands of preliminary hearings wherein the commonwealth is tasked with presenting a prima facie case.
Since 2016 Force has served as a parent advocate for Children & Youth Services, where she is involved in supporting parents and children of Indiana County by working to reunify and strengthen families. In this role, she has served as legal counsel for hundreds of parents and/or legal guardians who have had their children removed from their care. This has involved working with various local agencies to support parents dealing with mental health issues, drug and alcohol dependency and/or prison or jail time.
She is also a member of Law Day Committee and solicitor for the Borough of Plumville, the Indiana County Prison Board and VFW Post 1989.
She married her husband, Christopher Force, in August of 2016, and they welcomed their son, Kash, this August. She said that both she and her husband feel blessed to call Indiana County their home.