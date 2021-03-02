Republican Sandra (Flinko) Gillette announces her bid for re-election for a six-year term as White Township supervisor. Gillette was first elected in 2019 to fill a two-year term left vacant by the passing of Jerry Boucher.
“With the onset of the COVID pandemic, I had to be a quick study in decision-making for the township,” Gillette said in a news release. “Keeping our crew safe while serving our residents forced the board to form a plan for something no one had ever experienced. We are fortunate to have great management and dedicated workers to continue day-to-day operations with different rules and techniques in place and still remain efficient.”
A long-time resident of White Township, Gillette retired in 2015 from state Sen. Don White’s Indiana office after 15 years.
Appointed to the White Township Comprehensive Planning Commission, Gillette played a role in the approved 2020 Comprehensive Plan Update.
“Planning for the next several years is a challenge, but if you lay the groundwork and remain open to change, the township has a good starting point, and you build from there,” Gillette said.
With her recommendation, a newly designed township website was launched in September as well as updating a number of policies and procedures along with re-establishment of an Advisory Board for Recreation.
“We are faced with a huge change of life with COVID and a reconnection with outdoors and recreation,” she said. “White Township has the perfect recreation package, and we need to concentrate on making it even better.”
“I’m focused on serving the residents of White Township by helping to deliver efficient and effective government operations that focus on using taxpayer funds wisely while promoting policies that will encourage economic growth, development and keeping our residents safe. I recognize the success of White Township is key to the success of Indiana County as a whole,” Gillette said.
“That was my campaign plan in 2019 and now with a year serving, I can say I’ve devoted 100 percent to those pledges. I’ve been engaged with the staff and residents to gain an in-depth knowledge of issues.”
Married to the late Jerry Gillette, she has one grown son. She serves as club delegate to the Women’s Golf Association of Western Pennsylvania and advocates for the Miracle League of Indiana County.