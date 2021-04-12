Thomas “Tom” R. Harley, registered architect, has announced he is a candidate for Indiana Area School Board.
Harley currently serves as chair of the Academic and Extra Curricular Committee and is a member of the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee on the Indiana Area school Board. He has served on the board for eight years, with two as president.
He is a registered architect and founder of UpStreet Architects, which now employs 22 professionals with offices in Johnstown and Indiana. Harley was recently selected by Pennsylvania Business Central as one of the Top 100 People in 2021 for both his professional work and his work in the community. He has been a long-term resident of Indiana, where all three of his children graduated from IASD, and is looking forward to his grandchildren’s commencement (in more than a few years).
“The last year has been most challenging for all of us as we navigated through this pandemic,” Harley said in a news release. “IASD began planning last March as we filtered facts from fiction as to how to educate our kids during this pandemic. The board created a Health and Safety Committee made up of administration, board members, teachers, school nurses and outside experts that has enabled IASD to bring pre-K though five back full time and our secondary students back to the buildings two days a week, with three remote days. To accomplish this we hired additional teachers and reduced class size to maintain a six-feet social distance throughout all of our buildings and created a robust synchronous program in all buildings that allowed our families that so choose to attend classes virtually. Our IDEAL cyber school was enhanced for those families that preferred a totally remote education option.
“IASD was able to bring back 40 percent of our junior high students and 30 percent of our senior high students four days a week including all of our most at-need students. Recently we were able to bring back all of our secondary students on a four day a week schedule while maintaining our synchronous program.
“Through strict adherence to the Health and Safety Plan, IASD was able to provide a full slate of fall, winter and now spring varsity athletic competitions. Our coaches, their teams and our community’s adherence to that plan made those seasons possible,” Harley continued in the news release. “There were hiccups along the way that had to be resolved but I am proud of what the board, the administration, the teachers, the coaches and our families were able to accomplish over the last year.”
Harley said the board has also instituted a summer school program for the elementary school students and is working on a more encompassing secondary school program.
“Our intention is to allow families that so choose to, an opportunity to correct any academic slide due to COVID before it becomes unassailable,” he said in the news release.
IASD has advanced its relationship with IUP to include school psychologist interns (3), a school psychology graduate assistant (1), literacy graduate assistants (Up to 12), speech and language pathologist clinical students (10), in addition to the typical number of student teachers, Harley noted in the release.
“These college students supplement our classroom teachers by providing focused, specific and timely intervention for our children who are in need of assistance,” he said. “This outreach not only helps our children but also aids the IUP students in honing their skills and getting robust, meaningful field supervised training.”
He also said the current board has been able to maintain the district without a tax increase over the last three years.
“We will continue to endeavor to hold the line as our community recovers from the twin economic blows of the pandemic and the re-entrenchment of IUP,” he said. “The current board has moved slowly on physical improvements, attempting to maintain the current facilities without adding additional financial burdens to the community.”
Looking forward, he said he intends to extend the College in the Classroom dual credit program and that this would allow students to take college-level courses and receive both high school and college credits at a significantly reduced cost.
He said he hopes to revise the IASD graduation requirements recognizing 21st century educational opportunities, some of which did not exist before the pandemic, and to increase the summer opportunities at both the primary and secondary levels, thus allowing students to take more and varied classes or perhaps graduating early.
“There is a lot to do coming out of this pandemic,” he said. “It must be done with the resources on hand, yet we must not fail in our primary mission of educating our young people in order to maintain a thriving community.”
Harley said he is proud of the work that this board has been able to accomplish in spite of the pandemic.
“I would appreciate the support of you, your family and your friends in the upcoming primary and general elections, but in any case, please vote on May 18,” he said.
Harley has cross-filed for Republican and Democratic nominations.