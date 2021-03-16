Neila Johnson has announced her candidacy for Blairsville Borough Ward 2 Council Member.
A veteran and business owner, Johnson will use her experience to attract new businesses and families to Blairsville.
The daughter of Ruth Adderly and the late Ernest Mitchell, Johnson is a lifelong Blairsville resident. She is the wife of Bishop Derrick Johnson, mother of three beautiful children, and stepmother to five “bonus” children.
She recognizes the importance of bringing together people from different backgrounds.
“I am running for a seat on borough council because I wholeheartedly believe it is important to genuinely connect with people from all walks of life,” she said in a news release.
“We live in a diverse and inclusive community and carrying this over into council would bring about an even greater sense of unity.”
Johnson served eight years with the United States Army Reserves, is a trained health care provider, and the founder and CEO of Sisters Helping Sisters Win, a local nonprofit organization.
“I enjoy caring for others and will approach this position with the same care and sense of empathy. Blairsville has a bright future ahead and I pledge to serve Blairsville with honesty, integrity and reliability.”
Johnson will be utilizing various social media programs to communicate her campaign message.
Follow her on Facebook.